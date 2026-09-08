Landmarks Begins New Chapter at Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre

Landmarks Specialist College has begun operating the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, welcoming learners to the community facility for the first time this September.

The move marks the beginning of a ten-year partnership, with Landmarks looking to build on the centre’s existing role in Creswell while creating new opportunities for young people with additional needs.

Learners are now beginning to use the centre as a live learning environment, gaining practical experience within a working community facility.

With a gym, sports hall, café and wellbeing spaces on site, learners will be able to develop skills across areas including sport and fitness, hospitality, customer service, health and wellbeing and event support.

At the same time, the Heritage and Wellbeing Centre will continue to serve the Creswell community, with Landmarks aiming to increase its use by local residents, groups and organisations.

Cllr Amanda Davies, Chair of Elmton with Creswell Parish Council, said:

“We are delighted that the council has been able to enter into an innovative and unique partnership with Landmarks Specialist College that will maintain services to the community, maximise value for council tax payers and provide fantastic training opportunities for local young people.”

The partnership brings together the college’s experience of creating practical learning opportunities with the centre’s established role as a community leisure and wellbeing facility.

Larry Brocklesby, Principal and CEO of Landmarks Specialist College, said:

“Our aim is simple: to protect, strengthen and grow this valuable community resource. The centre will remain a community facility and we are committed to increasing its use by local residents, groups, schools, healthcare partners and community organisations.”

For Landmarks, bringing learners into the centre is an opportunity to extend an approach to education that already forms an important part of life across the college.

Rather than learning workplace skills solely within a classroom, learners can put them into practice in environments where they encounter real customers, responsibilities and day-to-day routines.

“As a specialist college for young people with additional needs, we believe the best learning happens through real-life experiences. Our learners will have opportunities to support activities within the centre, helping them develop valuable skills for adulthood and employment. All activities will continue to be led by appropriately qualified and experienced staff.”

This approach has already been established through The Archer, Landmarks’ public-facing learning pub in Rainworth, where learners work alongside vocationally trained staff while gaining practical hospitality experience and serving members of the public.

“This approach has already proved highly successful through our operation of The Archer public house, where learners gain practical experience while contributing positively to the local community,” added Mr Brocklesby.

The team at the centre will combine experience in community leisure with Landmarks’ approach to practical education.

Stephen Moore, Campus Manager at the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, said:

“I’ve worked in community leisure for the last 20 years, and I’m really looking forward to joining Landmarks. I love what they’re doing with the college and the impact this is going to have on our learners. I’m also looking forward to continuing to provide affordable community leisure here in Creswell.”

For the existing team, the partnership also presents opportunities to develop what the centre can offer in the future.

Joe Fletcher, Supervisor at the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, said:

“I feel like it’s going to be a good step forward. I’m excited to see what this brings to the centre, whether that’s new opportunities, new courses or different ways we can use the facilities. Overall, I’m really excited for what comes next.”

The Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre will also provide opportunities to support learners preparing for employment through Wayfinder WorkConnect, Landmarks’ supported employment service.

Through Supported Internships, learners can gain experience in real workplaces with personalised support from job coaches, developing the practical and employability skills needed to progress towards paid employment, volunteering or further training.

While learners are now beginning to use the centre, Landmarks’ plans extend beyond its role as an educational environment.

The college will work closely with Creswell Parish Council, residents, existing centre users and local organisations to develop the facility over the coming years and encourage greater community participation.

“We look forward to working closely with the Parish Council and local residents over the next decade to ensure the centre becomes an even busier, stronger and more vibrant asset for Creswell,” said Mr Brocklesby.

With learners now through the doors, the beginning of the new academic year also marks the start of Landmarks’ long-term relationship with the centre and the Creswell community.

“For us, the measure of success will be simple: a busier, stronger and more vibrant community facility that serves local residents while creating life-changing opportunities for the learners we support,” concluded Mr Brocklesby.

Landmarks Heritage and Wellbeing centre is holding its official opening on the 16th of September 2026.