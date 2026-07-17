Leading education caterer targets North West expansion with launch of mobile food unit

A LEADING education catering provider is expanding its presence across the North West after launching a new mobile catering venture that will support schools, sixth forms, colleges, universities, businesses and community events with fresh, locally sourced food.

NEWydd Catering, one of the region’s largest providers of school meals, has unveiled Blas NEWydd – Little Kitchen, a custom-built trailer that will help drive the company’s continued growth across Cheshire, the Wirral and Lancashire, while strengthening partnerships throughout education and the wider community.

Already serving thousands of pupils every day, the business is now extending the same flexible approach to catering beyond the school dining hall, providing bespoke food and refreshments for open evenings, enrolment events, sports days, sixth form celebrations, graduation ceremonies, careers fairs, freshers’ events and community festivals.

The trailer has already proved a success at school sports days, Eisteddfodau and end-of-term celebrations, providing hydration stations and refreshments to keep pupils going throughout the summer.

As demand has grown from schools, colleges and universities for flexible catering at events away from traditional dining facilities, the trailer has been designed to complement NEWydd’s existing education offer while opening up opportunities across the wider public and private sectors.

Now available for wider bookings, it offers tailored menus for every occasion, ranging from Greek gyros and gourmet burgers to waffles, Mexican street food and Middle Eastern shawarma.

The investment marks the latest milestone for a company that has spent almost a decade building a reputation for delivering fresh, nutritious food and outstanding service, while continuing to diversify beyond its core education catering operations.

Rob Lawton, Business Operations Manager at NEWydd, said the trailer was a natural extension of what the company already does.

“Good food and working with communities are at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

“Taking that on the road means we can reach more people and be part of more events – schools, sports fixtures, business functions, community celebrations, whatever it might be.

“It’s not just about serving food from a trailer. Every event gets its own menu, built around the audience, and we’re still using the same fresh, locally sourced ingredients people already know us for. It’s another way of bringing people together and keeping those relationships going.”

Managing Director Steve Jones said the investment reflected both the company’s commercial ambitions and its commitment to supporting education providers throughout the region.

“This is another step as we keep expanding across North Wales, Cheshire and the Wirral,” he said.

“Whether it’s thousands of school meals a day or catering a community event, the focus doesn’t change – quality food, supporting local communities, and giving people a good experience.

“The trailer just means we can take that straight to them, rather than waiting for them to come to us.”

The mobile catering unit has already made an impression at a range of community and sporting events, including fixtures at Flint Town United, where it proved popular with supporters.

Makhan Singh, General Manager at Flint Town United, said: “We were delighted to have NEWydd’s food truck at Flint Town United. The quality of the food was outstanding, and it proved to be a real hit with our supporters.

“We’ve had fantastic feedback from fans, who appreciated both the variety of options available and the excellent service throughout the day. NEWydd helped to enhance the overall matchday experience, and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

Employing more than 350 people, NEWydd prepares around 14,000 freshly cooked school meals every day, working with schools across North Wales and the border counties to promote healthy eating, sustainability and locally sourced produce.

Building on that reputation, the company is now extending its reach across Cheshire, the Wirral and Lancashire, offering schools, sixth forms, colleges, universities, businesses and event organisers the same high-quality catering through its new mobile kitchen. From enrolment days and student celebrations to sporting fixtures, corporate hospitality and community festivals, Blas NEWydd – Little Kitchen has been created to deliver flexible catering wherever it’s needed.