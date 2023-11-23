Leading the change: The University of Sussex Business School is attending COP28

The University of Sussex Business School will be co-hosting a Pavilion at the Blue Zone of COP28 alongside the JUSTNORTH Project. They are one of very few business schools worldwide to be present at this important global event.

The JUSTNORTH research project is an alliance between universities developing evidence for economic decision making in the Arctic, a vast area hugely affected by temperature rises. The co-hosted Pavilion will showcase the research and insights of the Just North Project and its partners: the University of Sussex Business School, Michigan Tech University and UiT – The Artic University of Norway.

Faculty including Professor Steven McGuire, Dean of the Business School will be visiting the Pavilion and hosting an informal alumni networking event. Dr. Roman Sidortsov and Dr. Abdul Abbas will also be joining alongside others.

Dr Abbas, the University of Sussex Business School said:

“The current climate crisis necessitates innovative, evidence-based approaches, making the academic community’s attendance crucial. It’s a pivotal moment to contribute research insights, advocate for evidence-driven policies, and collaborate across disciplines to drive transformative solutions towards a resilient, equitable, and climate-resilient world. Interestingly, it is believed that the University of Sussex Business School – Science Policy Research Unt (SPRU) is in a strategic position to contribute to these solutions”

“The pavilion presents a unique opportunity to present our research, deepen the university’s international ties, and engage with a wide range of people who care about the future of our planet. There is a saying “What happens in the Arctic, does not stay in the Arctic” and this pavilion is a true testament to it” said Dr Sidortsov, the University of Sussex Business School.

Topics such as the energy transition, the circular economy, and the ethics and justice of Arctic economic development will be discussed, and the Pavilion will also host a range of talks and events, featuring experts, policymakers, practitioners, and students from around the world.

Reshmi Ladwa, Programme Director at COP28, said:

“COP is the largest annual gathering of climate change activists and stakeholders worldwide. From heads of state to civil society groups including indigenous communities as well as experts in public and energy policy, this is one of the most diverse gatherings in the world. This year marks a health check for the planet as COP28 holds the Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement. International institutions and the private sector have rallied around the need to triple the global renewable energy capacity by 2030”

The University of Sussex Business School provides world leading sustainability focused programmes to its students. In fact, Reshmi Ladwa is a University of Sussex Business School alumna herself.

Reshmi Ladwa said:

“We are in the ‘make or break’ decade when it comes to keeping on track to limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees. The work of this generation is crucial in cementing the correct energy and industrial policies to mitigate this damage. The MSc I studied at Sussex has set me up with a solid foundation and understanding of the challenges that lie ahead and their impact which I now use in my work to try and advocate for more action-orientated change both in rooms with the private sector and governments as COP28 Programme Director for the Global Wind Energy Council and Global Renewables Alliance”

