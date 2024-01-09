Leading with Joy in 2024

@twinklresources

Why It Matters More Than Ever for UK Schools

As we enter 2024, educators in the UK are facing a new set of challenges. After a tough year in 2023, many are wondering how they can lead with joy in the coming year.

In a recent interview, Rebecca Stott, Director of Education at Twinkl, said:

“most inspirational leaders I have ever worked with have led with joy and the definition of this doesn’t shift as we enter 2024. However, following another tough year for school leaders and educators, leading with joy is more important than ever for staff morale and pupil outcomes.”

She further added, “Their knowledge and approach facilitates the creativity, innovation and action required to change the world for their team, pupils and local community. They are catalysts of change. They are the leaders whose enthusiasm for education and high performance learning creates the school cultures we should all aspire to foster in our settings.”

Work-life balance should be a priority for educators. “2023 has been another tough year for leaders and educators,” she said. “As the Teacher Wellbeing data revealed, 84% of senior leaders have felt stressed by their job in the last year. Given the importance of wellbeing and happiness in the workplace, it is vital to tackle this issue from the top down,” Stott emphasised.

Stott offered some suggestions for how leaders can support the well-being of their staff.

“One of the most important steps you can take is monitoring workload and actively looking for ways to reduce it,” she said. “It is also important to model good practice, do not ‘glamourise the grind’ , prioritise your own wellbeing and work life balance through making time for your own interests outside of education and share the importance of this with your team.”

Going into 2024, to tackle the attainment gap illuminated by the 2023 EYFS-KS5 data, key focus areas for leaders will be:

Staff wellbeing and workload reduction

Recruitment and retention at all levels (ITT-Headship)

Literacy

Pupil wellbeing

Sustainability

Leading with joy is not always easy, but it is essential for creating a positive and productive school environment. To learn more visit Twinkl Digest.

