Lecturer contributes to Warrington’s Coronation litter pick

A lecturer from the University of Chester joined a litter pick organised in honour of the Coronation with volunteers making a crown-shaped trail through Warrington to complete the biggest ever clean-up of its kind in the town.

Abdul Muqeem, Lecturer in the Department of Management at the University of Chester Business School, was delighted to help at the momentous, commemorative litter pick on Bank Holiday Monday (May 8).

With teams covering an impressive 13.5km in the shape of a crown between them, The Royal Warrington Crown Litter Pick is thought to have been the biggest ever litter pick in the town, and was planned as a fitting tribute to His Majesty King Charles III who requested that people mark his Coronation with volunteering.

Abdul said: “It was a brilliant day with our community and the biggest litter picking event in the country.

“Myself, Mayor of Warrington, Jean Flaherty, our local MP for Warrington South Andy Carter, along with more than 200 people, came together as part of Warrington’s Litter Network. Even though we were faced with rain showers, we managed to take this event forward to make our home, Warrington, a cleaner place.

“A total of 15 teams were created to cover most of Warrington, and former GP, Dr Tony Dickson led our team. I joined this event as the Warrington Islamic Association representative. This experience was an open invitation to our community to contribute towards creating a sustainable environment. After all, we have to take care of our planet and people.”

The Big Help Out, which took place on Monday May 8, formed part of the Coronation celebrations and was a national day of volunteering – where everyone was asked to lend a hand to support their communities. For more information, please visit: https://thebighelpout.org.uk/.

