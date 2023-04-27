Level 2 and 3 attainment age 16 to 25

This release covers attainment at Level 2 (5 GCSEs 9-4 or equivalent) and Level 3 (2 A levels or equivalent) of young people at ages 16 to 25 in England. Attainment by age 19 is the focus of much of the commentary as this is the age most young people have achieved these levels. This release differs from other post 16 attainment releases i.e. GCSE, A level as it follows the same young people across multiple ages, enabling users to see how young people build their attainment up to age 25.

Detail includes differences by characteristics, qualification types, institution types, local authority figures and a comparable time series back to 2004. Also included are figures on Level 2 attainment in English and maths up to age 19, allowing the impact of Condition of Funding changes for young people to be monitored, as introduced by the Education and Skills Funding Agency from 2014/15 onwards. Additional data has been included on post-16 maths attainment at level 3, including that from core maths.

The cancellation of summer 2020 and 2021 exams and the alternate method of awarding grades led to pupil attainment statistics unlike previous years (evident in our level 2 statistics at 16 and to a lesser degree, our level 3 statistics at 18). The increase in attainment at 16 will affect our statistics at age 19 in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Level 2 (5 GCSEs 9-4 or equivalent)

82.9%

by age 19 in 2022 -0.1 percentage points since 2020/21



Level 2 in English and maths

74.9%

by age 19 in 2022 +0.4 percentage points since 2020/21



Level 3 (2 A Levels or equivalent)

62.9%

by age 19 in 2022 +1.9 percentage points since 2020/21



Progression in level 2 English and maths

36.7%

between ages 16 and 19 +3.9 percentage points since 2020/21



Given the circumstances in which grades were awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, caution should be taken in comparing 2019/20 and 2020/21 data to other years . Most young people who achieve Level 2 do so at age 16, therefore our Level 2 by 19 figures do not yet reflect the full increase seen in the proportion achieving Level 2 as a result of calculated/teacher assessed grades. This is because the age 19 cohort in 2021/22 were age 16 in 2018/19. However, post-16 achievements at level 2 for this cohort have been impacted by the changes to examinations. Most young people who achieve Level 3 do so at age 18, therefore our latest Level 3 by 19 figures reflect the increase seen in the proportion achieving Level 3 as a result of calculated/teacher assessed grades in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

In 2021/22:

82.9% of 19 year olds were qualified to Level 2, stable compared with the previous year.

62.9% of 19 year olds were qualified to Level 3, the highest on record.

74.9% of 19 year olds achieved Level 2 in English and maths, the highest on record.

36.7% of 19 year olds who had not achieved Level 2 in English and/or maths at 16 had achieved both by 19, the highest on record. Increases post 16 are positive and are not a result of fewer young people achieving before the age of 16.

Sector Response

Steve Haines, Director of Public Affairs at youth charity Impetus said:

“Given the importance of English and maths to young people’s life chances, record levels of success is undoubtedly good news. But this is driven by higher pass rates under the pandemic system rather than a meaningful commitment. The government must not lose sight of the need to support the sector to deliver better outcomes, as promised by Rishi Sunak as part of his maths to 18 initiative”

