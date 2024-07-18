Lichfield teen takes first steps to fulfil dream of following in the footsteps of filmmaking greats

Lichfield’s Alfie Johnson may only be 19-years-old but he’s taken the first step to achieve his dream of following in the footsteps of legendary movie directors like Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg.

Currently studying for a Bachelor’s degree in filmmaking at Nottingham Trent University, the talented teen has created a mini-series that’s a unique take on the superhero genre and he has an intriguing goal – to dispel the myth that we’re suffering from “Superhero Fatigue”.

Drawing inspiration from unconventional, contemporary superhero shows, like The Boys, Heroes and Misfits, Alfie’s mini-series, entitled Omnipotent, is already garnering fantastic feedback which he’s “incredibly proud” of.

And now he’s calling on Lichfield and Staffordshire families to watch the series and share it far and wide across social media, to help him dispel the superhero fatigue narrative, as well as pave the way for him to achieve his filmmaking dream.

Teen’s mini-series explores superpowers and humanity

Alfie, whose passion for storytelling and cinema was evidence from a young age, according to family and friends, originally penned the first draft of Omnipotent in 2019, when he was aged just 14, said: “The video series is just something I’ve wanted to make for a few years.”

But it wasn’t until he began studying at university in September last year that he found the resources and like-minded peers to bring his vision to life.

He revealed that the university environment provided has not only the technical support, but also a community of students eager to collaborate on creative projects.

“Omnipotent” follows the story of five university students who gain superpowers as a result of a malfunctioning power plant and subsequent government interference.

However, unlike typical superhero tales, Alfie’s series delves deep into the personal lives of its characters, exploring themes of relationships and childhood trauma against the backdrop of their newfound abilities.

“It focuses more on the characters individually and touches up on things like relationships and childhood trauma in contrast to the greater superhero tropes going on around it,” he explained.

Inspired by the unconventional

He went on to say: “When your average person hears superheroes, they think of formulaic Marvel stories, but my mini-series does something different.

“In a landscape where audiences are beginning to feel ‘superhero fatigue’ I wanted to offer a fresh perspective, showcasing superheroes in a unique and compelling way.”

And so far, the feedback for Omnipotent has been predominantly positive, with 70%-80% of viewers expressing their enjoyment. Alfie takes this as a good sign but he also acknowledges the importance of constructive criticism as well.

He added: “I just hope people are entertained by it. That’s the main reason I do what I do because I feel an enormous sense of satisfaction just from the ability to entertain people.”

Dreaming big in the digital age

Looking ahead, Alfie dreams of creating films exclusively for online platforms like YouTube. He believes this medium offers the most creative freedom, allowing filmmakers to take on various roles and maintain significant creative control over their work.

Alfie, who has two years left on his BA in filmmaking degree course, explained that: “It’s the only way in filmmaking to be in charge of the majority of different job roles and to have the most creative input in your own work, without having to be a big and established name in the film industry.”

With his determination and innovative approach to storytelling, Alfie Johnson is clearly one name to watch in the future.

You can find more information on Alfie’s mini-series on IMBD at Omnipotent (TV Mini Series 2024– ) – IMDb

So, do you think we’re suffering from superhero fatigue or do we still want more?

Or is a different approach like Alfie’s more what people want?