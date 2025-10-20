Lisa Winstone appointed Chief Executive of the Education Workforce Council

The Education Workforce Council (EWC) has appointed Lisa Winstone as its new Chief Executive.

Lisa formally takes up the position following a period as Interim Chief Executive, succeeding Hayden Llewellyn, who retired earlier this year after leading the organisation since its establishment in 2015.

Lisa joined the Education Workforce Council (EWC) in 2018 as Director of Finance and Corporate Services, later becoming Deputy Chief Executive. Over the past seven years, she has played a key role in the organisation’s strategic leadership, overseeing core corporate functions and driving organisational development.

Speaking about her appointment, Lisa said

“I’m delighted to be appointed Chief Executive and to continue working with such a committed and talented team.

“The EWC plays a vital role in maintaining public trust in the education workforce. I’m proud to lead an organisation that puts safeguarding, professionalism, and high standards at the heart of everything it does.

“I look forward to building on the solid foundations we’ve established and to shaping the next phase of development together.”

Eithne Hughes, Chair of the Council, added

“Lisa’s appointment is excellent news for the EWC. She brings deep organisational knowledge, proven leadership, and a clear vision for the future.

“Having already demonstrated her capability as Interim Chief Executive, Lisa is well placed to lead the Council confidently into its next chapter.”

Prior to joining the EWC, Lisa held several senior finance and governance positions at the Office for National Statistics.

More about the EWC

The EWC is the independent, professional regulator for the education workforce in Wales. It regulates 13 categories of education practitioners across schools, further education, youth work, and adult/work-based learning.

Its principal aims are to contribute to improving the standards of teaching and the quality of learning in Wales, and maintain and improve standards of professional conduct amongst teachers and persons who support teaching and learning in Wales

It does this by maintaining a Register of Education Practitioners eligible to practise in schools, further education, youth work, and work-based/adult learning. They also publish a Code of Professional Conduct and Practice which sets out the standards expected of those registered, and investigate and hear allegations of unacceptable professional conduct, serious professional incompetence, or relevant criminal offences.

Individuals working as a further education teacher have been required to register with the EWC since 2015. Those working as a further education learning support worker have been required since 2016.

In 2024, that list was broadened to also include those employed as principals, or senior leaders (directly managing teaching and learning), in FE institutions.