Interim Chief Executive named at the EWC

The Education Workforce Council (EWC) has announced the appointment of Lisa Winstone as its Interim Chief Executive.

The EWC is the independent, professional regulator for the education workforce in Wales. It regulates 13 categories of education practitioners across schools, further education, youth work, and adult/work-based learning.

Its principal aims are to contribute to improving the standards of teaching and the quality of learning in Wales, and maintain and improve standards of professional conduct amongst teachers and persons who support teaching and learning in Wales.

Individuals working as a further education teacher have been required to register with the EWC since 2015. Those working as a further education learning support worker have been required since 2016.

In 2024, that list was broadened to also include those employed as principals, or senior leaders (directly managing teaching and learning), in FE institutions.

Lisa is currently the EWC’s Director of Finance and Corporate Services and also serves as the organisation’s Deputy Chief Executive. Since joining the Council in 2018, Lisa has played a key role in the strategic leadership of the EWC, overseeing core corporate functions and helping to drive organisational development.

Lisa will take up the role on 14 July 2025, following the retirement of the current Chief Executive, Hayden Llewellyn, who has led the organisation since its establishment in 2015.

Hayden first joined the General Teaching Council for Wales (GTCW) at its inception in 2000, working initially as Deputy Chief Executive, before assuming the role of Chief Executive when GTCW transitioned to the EWC in 2014.

During his tenure, Hayden has led the EWC through its formation, the challenges of the pandemic, and the expansion of the Register of Education Practitioners. He has been a strong advocate for the education workforce, consistently working on their behalf to secure powers that strengthen the profession, all while safeguarding learners, young people, and the public.

Speaking prior to commencing her new role, Lisa said “I’m proud to take on this role at such a pivotal time for the organisation.

“I am fully committed to our shared vision of being a trusted, independent professional regulator that works in the public interest – safeguarding learners/young people, and the wider public, whilst maintaining professionalism and enhancing standards.

“I look forward to working closely with staff, registrants, Council members and partners as we build on the strong foundations laid under Hayden’s leadership.”

Prior to joining the EWC, Lisa held a number of senior finance roles, most recently serving as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at the Office for National Statistics.

Eithne Hughes, Chair of the Council, welcomed the appointment, saying “I am delighted to confirm that Lisa has been appointed as the EWC’s Interim Chief Executive.

“She brings with her a strong track record, a wealth of knowledge, and a deep understanding of the EWC, all of which will ensure a smooth transition into this next phase.

“Hayden’s outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in shaping the EWC into the respected organisation it is today. His commitment to supporting the education workforce and safeguarding learners and young people across Wales has left a lasting legacy.

“On behalf of the Council, I extend our heartfelt thanks for his exceptional service and wish him every happiness in his retirement. We wish Lisa every success in her new role.”

Hayden will officially step down this summer. The recruitment process for a permanent Chief Executive will recommence later in the year.