LMA Announces Expansion at London’s Here East Campus

LMA, which is co-owned by Robbie Williams, opened their London campus on the Here East site in 2020

They currently have 30,220 sq ft of space at Here East – and will be expanding with 70,000 sq ft of new space

Here East, the leading innovation and tech campus based in the Olympic Park, today announces that the renowned media, music and performing arts institution, LMA is expanding its presence on campus by 70,000 sq ft, enabling them to increase their offering and welcome 1500 new students on site.

The media, music and performing arts institution, co-owned by global performer Robbie Williams, already has 30,220 of sq feet at Here East, where it offers six BA (hons) degrees in:

Musical Theatre

Dance Performance

Music Performance & Industry

Acting & Performance

Digital Film & TV Production

Digital Games Art

LMA’s continued presence on site epitomises the well-established community of academics and universities based at Here East.

Here East, the award-winning innovation campus created by clients of Delancey, is also home to a number of global technology companies, start-ups, academic institutions and creative businesses, including – Studio Wayne McGregor, FiiT, MatchesFashion and Ford Mobility.

There are 5,400 people – 3,800 who work for businesses on site and 1,600 who study – who are regularly based on site at the campus.

Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East comments:

“We’re delighted that LMA is expanding its offer on our campus. This is a vote of confidence for the benefits of the collaborative, creative hub that Here East has grown to become over the last decade.

Since joining our campus, the LMA student community has been situated amongst world leading creative businesses that have been established here, and this expansion is testament to the culture that has been fostered on campus. It has been a brilliant three years so far – and I look forward to many more to come.”

Simon Wallace, Co-founder & CEO of LMA comments:

“Here East has been the perfect location for LMA. Our students and staff love the site, the people and the ethos. We have been welcomed with open arms and we all feel part of a super campus and community. The three years have flown by, but we are so excited about the expansion and what the future holds for LMA and Here East.”

