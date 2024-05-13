Latest News

Local businesses support Team Canada

Borders College May 13, 2024
@BordersCollege students and staff are currently in Toronto, Canada, to take part in an international development programme, and this year several local businesses have helped to support the trip.

To raise funds for the excursion and ensure that the students get the most out of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the College contacted 12 companies to ask for support through a business raffle.

The trip, funded by the UK Government’s Turing Scheme, will last for 16 nights and involve a visit to Centennial College in Toronto to learn more about the Canadian culture, the education system, meet new people and explore Toronto and the surrounding area.

The College will show its appreciation for the local businesses involved through a series of social media posts and an end-of-placement presentation to the College Board and Senior Management team.

The Turing Scheme is a global programme offering periods of study or work abroad. It provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students to undertake activities leading to personal and professional development. The Turing Scheme provides funding for outward mobility to destinations worldwide and encourages participation by Borders College students.

The College would like to thank all the businesses listed below for taking part and helping to support the programme.

  • FOX Private Finance
  • Off The Back Barbers 
  • Eyemouth Marine 
  • Developing the Young Workforce (DYW)
  • PMGD
  • BSW Group
  • Hastings Legal
  • Chicken Scoop
  • Nick Sellars
Published in: Education News | FE News
Borders College

