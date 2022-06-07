Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Local contractor appointed for £8.9m New College Durham extension

Owen June 7, 2022
0 Comments
skillsworldlive roadshow ad

Work on a two-storey extension at New College Durham’s Framwellgate Moor Campus is set to commence in the coming weeks following Esh Construction being appointed as design and build contractor.

The £8.9 million development will provide a collaborative and integrated learning space for the delivery of higher and technical level skills qualifications. It will be constructed as an extension to the College’s modern state of the art facilities.

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the building will include adaptable spaces and technologies making it more flexible for different educational delivery needs. A glazed central atrium will form the ‘heart of the building’, with work and breakout zones to encourage interaction and creativity. Specialist spaces for healthcare qualifications, and digital and science labs will also feature across the two floors.

Andy Broadbent, Principal and Chief Executive of New College Durham, said: “This is a very exciting project which will enhance our teaching delivery and provision across a range of higher and technical level qualifications, while being designed with the flexibility to allow us to adapt to new subjects which will arise in the future.

“Nationally, there is a widening skills gap across many sectors and the Government has stated that students should develop the knowledge and technical skills required for skilled careers. Students need to aspire to study these subjects and providing a modern and innovative learning environment will help encourage this.”

The appointment of Durham-based Esh Construction will provide a wealth of benefits for the area through the employment of a local workforce and procurement of a local supply chain.

Esh’s Pre-Construction Director, Chris Hale, said: “This is a significant contract award for Esh, and we are delighted to be working with New College Durham to deliver an inspiring place for students to study technical qualifications.

“We are passionate about delivering social value within our local communities and throughout the scheme we have committed to employing local apprentices, offering work experience for T-Level placements, and arranging tailored site visits to allow construction students to use the live site as part of their studies.”

Procured via the Procure Partnerships Framework, Esh Construction will work with Turner & Townsend, Ryder Architecture, Jasper Kerr Consulting Engineers and TGA Consulting Engineers to deliver the development.

To find out more about Esh Construction, visit www.eshgroup.co.uk

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Owen

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this