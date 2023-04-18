Malaysian School Rolls Out GoTechUp Robotics Simulation Software to Elevate STEM Learning

Tech Up Sdn. Bhd., a STEM education solutions provider, announced that Sekolah Kebangsaan Port Dickson (SKPD) in the state of Negeri Sembilan has selected the GoTechUp robotic simulation software for a virtual robotic learning program. SKPD started using GoTechUp on 17 April through a program implemented every month in 2023 involving more than 600 students from Standard 3 to 6. In addition to this program, SKPD will continue its smart collaboration with Tech Up and use products from Tech Up in the activities of the newly established Robotics Club in the school.

GoTechUp robotics simulation software embodies self-learning concepts which help students to increase proficiency in programming and critical thinking skills through step-by-step lessons from Beginner all the way to Advanced modules.

Ainaa Rosli, CEO of Tech Up said:

“We are thrilled that SKPD has chosen our software and excited to see more educators are now open to new methods of learning. We’re glad our software is able to reduce the fear of students and educators as a whole towards STEM and digitalization, proving that STEM education is for anyone and not just for elite students as many people thought.”

Meanwhile, the headmistress of SK Port Dickson, Hajah Zuraidah binti Ahmad was excited to start the virtual robotic program. She said:

“We first got to know GoTechUp last year when we were involved in a program organized by the firm and became immediately interested in the software. Not only is it cost-effective as learning can be done virtually without physical robots, but GoTechUp also makes learning fun for our students to gain critical new skills. These criteria fit our needs as we try to prepare the younger generation for a world of digitalization that they will be responsible for in the future.”

GoTechUp features a user-friendly interface that enables students to learn robotics in an enjoyable way. Besides Malaysia, it has also been used in Australia, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, the Philippines, and South Korea.

“Supporting youth at an early age is crucial to normalizing digitalization and STEM. SKPD’s participation in our Robot-4-School program last year, with a free robotic kit and one year’s worth of learning modules, has also resulted in their educators being more confident STEM champions. We hope more schools will follow SKPD’s lead as GoTechUp strives to provide equal access and opportunity to STEM education,” Ainaa concluded.

