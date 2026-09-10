Manufacturers hail instant impact of digital leadership programme

North West manufacturers are turning ambitious AI, automation and digital transformation plans into action after sharpening their leadership skills with Made Smarter.

The Government-backed Leading Digital Transformation (LDT) programme has now supported 145 leaders from 125 manufacturers, with alumni crediting it with changing how they plan, prioritise and lead digital change.

From developing clearer strategies and roadmaps to engaging teams and managing change, participants say the programme has given them practical tools and greater confidence to turn ambition into impact.

Ronan Hafferty, Owner of Irlam-based Hafferty Interiors, a manufacturer of luxury bespoke interiors for high-end residential and commercial clients, said LDT encouraged him to rethink his role as a leader.

“It’s made me realise that successful projects come from planning properly, engaging the right people from the start and making sure everyone understands where you’re trying to get to,” he said. “As we’ve grown, I’ve become involved in sales, purchasing and a bit of everything else, and I’ve realised that’s actually holding the business back. If we’re going to keep growing, I need to spend more time working on the business rather than being involved in every decision.”

Hafferty Interiors is now applying that more structured approach as it develops the next stage of its digital transformation, empowering the wider team to play a greater role while progressing plans to embed AI across the customer journey, invest in CNC technology and develop a client portal.

Sharron Watson, Managing Director of Bolton-based The Awning Company, which designs and manufactures bespoke vehicle awnings and structures for customers including Red Bull, Williams, Goodyear, Pirelli and M-Sport, said the programme had helped turn the company’s digital ambitions into a clearer, phased plan.

“One of the biggest lessons for me was that you don’t have to do everything at once,” she said. “My instinct was to go straight to some of the bigger projects, like an online configurator and more automated customer journeys, but the programme encouraged me to break those ambitions into manageable phases.

“Focusing on some early wins first has given us a much clearer route forward and made those bigger projects feel much more achievable.”

The wider cohort includes Haydock-based VitrineAlu, a manufacturer of bespoke aluminium glazing products; Dukinfield workwear and chefwear manufacturer Tibard; Salford commercial lighting manufacturer Ricoman; Holmes Chapel-based Avocet Materials Group, an advanced manufacturer of high-performance components and materials; Stockport cast iron radiator manufacturer Castrads; Wigan-based Homestyle Kitchens, a manufacturer of bespoke kitchens and fitted furniture; and Preston-based Amtrim, which manufactures bespoke marine canopies, covers and upholstery.

Across those businesses, delegates are applying their learning to sharpen strategy, improve planning and stakeholder engagement, challenge processes before digitising them, and better align investment in people and technology. In turn, those skills are supporting projects involving AI, automation and robotics, data and dashboards, connected systems and customer-facing technology.

LDT is a 14-week programme for current and emerging manufacturing leaders, delivered with Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Salford. It combines face-to-face workshops, online webinars, real-life manufacturing case studies, peer learning and visits to technology demonstrators. Participants apply the learning directly to their own businesses, developing a digital strategy and roadmap.

Ruth Hailwood, Made Smarter’s Lead Organisation and Workforce Development Specialist, said:

“What’s really exciting is seeing these leaders take what they have learned and put it into practice so quickly. Successful digital transformation requires much more than choosing the right technology. Leaders need to think strategically, understand the problem they are trying to solve, prioritise projects, engage their teams and manage change effectively.

“That is what LDT is designed to develop, giving manufacturing leaders practical tools they can apply immediately and the confidence to make better-informed decisions about where technology can make the biggest difference. With 145 delegates from 125 manufacturers now having completed the programme, we want to encourage more business owners, managers and emerging leaders to develop the skills and confidence to lead their own digital transformation.”

Since its inception in 2019, Made Smarter, delivered in the North West by the Growth Company, has supported more than 2,500 manufacturers across the region through technology advice, digital roadmapping, skills support, internships and match-funded technology grants. Hafferty Interiors, Tibard, Castrads and Ricoman have also accessed other business support through the Growth Company.