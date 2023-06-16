Marta wins CIPD Student of the Year Award!

Marta Zemite, a Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) student who is expanding her knowledge in Human Resources with a CIPD Level 3 Foundation Certificate in People Practice course, has won the CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) Student of the Year accolade.

Each year, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire CIPD celebrate the amazing contributions and achievements of students studying Human Resources Degrees in the Derbyshire/ Nottinghamshire area by selecting Students of the Year from local educational providers.

Marta was nominated by teaching teams and was benchmarked against a number of criteria, including commitment to the course, quality of work, progression during the course and engagement with learning. The prize has been sponsored by the CIPD and was presented during the CIPD’s Midlands branch meeting.

Marta Zemite is an Assistant Accountant at Crestchic and runs her own nail business in her spare time. After qualifying in AAT, she was looking for a course that was more people-focused to enhance her skills in that area.

Marta commented: “The CIPD course has helped me to view things from different perspectives, as well as helpful discussions with my classmates which have covered a range of different situations and advice. It has been nice to go back and learn something new, and I don’t intend to stop there! My future goal is to achieve the CIPD People Practice Level 5 and proceed with different roles where I can help organisations and employees, as well as make a difference.”

Marta’s tutor at BSDC, Sophie Asker said: “I have chosen Marta as my nomination for Student of the Year based on various outstanding qualities she has demonstrated throughout the course. Her exceptional attitude in the lessons, combined with her willingness to share stories and offer help to fellow classmates, sets her apart.

“Marta is remarkable in the ways she maintains balance between her job, running her own business, looking after her young daughter, and never missing a deadline with her Level 3. Marta’s ability to juggle multiple commitments without compromising her dedication to the course is commendable. Marta’s nomination for Student of the Year goes beyond her academic achievements. It reflects her remarkable resilience, determination, and ability to excel in the face of challenging circumstances. I believe Marta’s exceptional qualities and accomplishments make her an ideal candidate for Student of the Year.”

