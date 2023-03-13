Massive medals haul for Gower College Swansea students

Gower College Swansea is celebrating after students took home a massive 30 medals following the latest round of Skills Competition Wales events.

The learners were invited to a special ‘watch-party’ at the Tycoch campus on 9 March to celebrate as the results came in.

Gold medal winners:

Orlagh Cronin – Creative Make-Up

Tarran Spooner – Industrial Electronics

Lauren Maddick – Childcare

Kaitlin Curtis – Visual Merchandising

Cameron Bryant – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Services

Noah Brooks – IT Support Technician

Silver medal winners:

Jarrad Scott – Coding

Courtney Wallace – Industrial Electronics

Liam Allan – Carpentry

Olivia Colhoun – Enterprise

William Evans – Enterprise

Heledd Hunt – Enterprise

Jessi Jones – Enterprise

Haydn Jones – Enterprise

Connor Leahy – Industrial Robotics

Joshua Lenthall – Industrial Robotics

Vitalii Pasternak – Cyber Security

Nestor Penate – Cyber Security

Jessica Brown – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Services

Pasha Richards-Parssa Nykoo – Inclusive Skills: Life Skills

Ciaran Goggin – IT Support Technician

Georgia Cox – Laboratory Technician

Erin McCormick – Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body)

Bronze medal winners:

Rhys Gunning – Fashion Design and Technology

James Wheland – Industrial Electronics

Miles Thornton – Childcare

Thea Wakeford – Visual Merchandising

Kayleigh Brock – Inclusive Skills: Customer Service

Ashley Duggan – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care

Courtney Taylor – Inclusive Skills: Life Skills

Skills Competition Wales aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees and apprentices in Wales a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by taking part in competitions across a range of sectors.

Funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, it consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy.

“We are absolutely delighted with the performance of all our competing students who took part in the Skills Competition Wales framework this year,” says Dean of Faculty and Skills Ambassador, Cath Williams. “To juggle their day-to-day studies alongside the extra practice and time commitment of competition training is a remarkable achievement, of which each and every one should be proud.

“We are thrilled to have won so many medals this time – six Gold, 17 Silver and seven Bronze – this is a true testament to the excellent teaching and learning experiences that the College, which is a designated UK Skills Centre of Excellence, provides.”

A massive congratulations must also go to the rest of our 2023 competitors:

Beauty Therapy (Hands and Face):

Katy Lee

Charlotte McMurray-Cooper

Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body)

Katie Gladwin

Brickwork

Kieran Jones

Cieron Redden

Childcare

Angelika Skoczek

Jessica Wilton

Coding

Dafydd Davies

William Rees

Creative Make Up

Emma Burton

Eloise Vaughan

Ffion Williams

Culinary Arts

Alyssa Bevan

Electrical Installation

Alfie Geach

Drew Squires

Fashion Design and Technology

Mia-Haf Davies-Dole

Emma Scott

Forensic Science

Zayden Diamond

Finlay Willshire

Graphic Design

Sean Hollyman

Health and Social Care

Talia Paton

Inclusive Skills: Childcare

Christy Plambeck

Sami-Jo Samuel

Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care

Cai Roberts

Industrial Electronics

Bobi Hayward

Rhys Lock

Faroz Shahrokh

IT Support Technician

Jay Mason

Laboratory Technician

Caitlin Burton

Photography

Joseph Allen

Tobias Holt

Plastering

Curtis Williams

Plumbing and Heating

Ben Morgan

Omar Omar

Popular Music

Shay Adamson

Gwen Marshall-Rees

Calum Newton

Dawson Phillips

Ollie Wright

Restaurant Service

Rhys David

Visual Merchandising

Sophie Evans

Nikola Zgoda

Welding

Jodi Jones

