From education to employment

Massive medals haul for Gower College Swansea students

Gower College Swansea March 13, 2023
0 Comments
Gower College Skills Competition Wales Awards Celebration evening at Tycoch Campus. 2023 Medal Winners

Gower College Swansea is celebrating after students took home a massive 30 medals following the latest round of Skills Competition Wales events.

The learners were invited to a special ‘watch-party’ at the Tycoch campus on 9 March to celebrate as the results came in.

Gold medal winners:
Orlagh Cronin – Creative Make-Up
Tarran Spooner – Industrial Electronics
Lauren Maddick – Childcare
Kaitlin Curtis  – Visual Merchandising
Cameron Bryant – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Services
Noah Brooks – IT Support Technician

Silver medal winners:
Jarrad Scott – Coding
Courtney Wallace – Industrial Electronics
Liam Allan – Carpentry
Olivia Colhoun – Enterprise
William Evans – Enterprise
Heledd Hunt – Enterprise
Jessi Jones – Enterprise
Haydn Jones – Enterprise
Connor Leahy – Industrial Robotics
Joshua Lenthall – Industrial Robotics
Vitalii Pasternak – Cyber Security
Nestor Penate – Cyber Security
Jessica Brown – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Services
Pasha Richards-Parssa Nykoo – Inclusive Skills: Life Skills
Ciaran Goggin – IT Support Technician
Georgia Cox – Laboratory Technician
Erin McCormick – Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body)

Bronze medal winners:
Rhys Gunning – Fashion Design and Technology
James Wheland – Industrial Electronics
Miles Thornton – Childcare
Thea Wakeford – Visual Merchandising
Kayleigh Brock – Inclusive Skills: Customer Service
Ashley Duggan – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care
Courtney Taylor – Inclusive Skills: Life Skills

Skills Competition Wales aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees and apprentices in Wales a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by taking part in competitions across a range of sectors.

Funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, it consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy.

“We are absolutely delighted with the performance of all our competing students who took part in the Skills Competition Wales framework this year,” says Dean of Faculty and Skills Ambassador, Cath Williams. “To juggle their day-to-day studies alongside the extra practice and time commitment of competition training is a remarkable achievement, of which each and every one should be proud.

“We are thrilled to have won so many medals this time – six Gold, 17 Silver and seven Bronze – this is a true testament to the excellent teaching and learning experiences that the College, which is a designated UK Skills Centre of Excellence, provides.”

A massive congratulations must also go to the rest of our 2023 competitors:

Beauty Therapy (Hands and Face):
Katy Lee
Charlotte McMurray-Cooper

Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body)
Katie Gladwin

Brickwork
Kieran Jones
Cieron Redden

Childcare
Angelika Skoczek
Jessica Wilton

Coding
Dafydd Davies
William Rees

Creative Make Up
Emma Burton
Eloise Vaughan
Ffion Williams

Culinary Arts
Alyssa Bevan

Electrical Installation
Alfie Geach
Drew Squires

Fashion Design and Technology
Mia-Haf Davies-Dole
Emma Scott

Forensic Science
Zayden Diamond
Finlay Willshire

Graphic Design
Sean Hollyman

Health and Social Care
Talia Paton

Inclusive Skills: Childcare
Christy Plambeck
Sami-Jo Samuel

Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care
Cai Roberts

Industrial Electronics
Bobi Hayward
Rhys Lock
Faroz Shahrokh

IT Support Technician
Jay Mason

Laboratory Technician
Caitlin Burton

Photography
Joseph Allen
Tobias Holt

Plastering
Curtis Williams

Plumbing and Heating
Ben Morgan
Omar Omar

Popular Music
Shay Adamson
Gwen Marshall-Rees
Calum Newton
Dawson Phillips
Ollie Wright

Restaurant Service
Rhys David

Visual Merchandising
Sophie Evans
Nikola Zgoda

Welding
Jodi Jones

Published in: Education
Gower College Swansea

