Five nominations for Northern Regional College at OCN NI Learner Endeavour Awards 2023

Open College Network NI (OCN NI) has revealed the shortlist for its fifth Learning Endeavour Awards 2023, with the College being nominated in four of the eight categories.

The Learning Endeavour Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals and their providers, by highlighting the power of learning to transform lives for the better.

The College has been shortlisted for the Advancing Learning Through Innovation category in recognition of being the first College to fully deliver Essential Skills Application of Number and Communication courses online. Among the learners to be nominated are Childcare student Kyla Skelton, from the College’s Ballymena campus and Ashleigh Mulholland, HNC Healthcare Practice student from the College’s Newtownabbey campus, who have been nominated for Further Education Learner of the Year. Essential Skill student, Catherine Cameron from the Ballymoney campus has been shortlisted for the Essential Skills Learner of the Year whilst Kiera O’Kane, Inclusive Learning lecturer at the Magherafelt campus is up for the Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award.

Congratulating the nominees, Mel Higgins, Principal & Chief Executive at Northern Regional College said,

“I am delighted to learn of the nominations across a range of the categories at this year’s OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards. To have two students shortlisted for the Further Education Learning of the Year Award and a further student nominated for the Essential Skills Learner of the Year is a fantastic achievement for our students. At Northern Regional College, we are committed to equipping all of our students with the knowledge and skills to support employment and career progression at local, national and global level, so it is particularly pleasing to see these students being commended in this way.”

Mel continued, “I am continually impressed by the inspiration, encouragement and enthusiasm of our College staff. Kiera being nominated for the Inspiring Tutor of the Year Award demonstrates the commitment of our staff to delivering a high-quality learning experience for all of our students.”

He added, “For the College to be shortlisted for the Advanced Learning Through Innovation category is a true testament of the College’s staff and their dedication, always putting the needs of the learner first, embedding and utilising digital technologies to be adaptive and responsive to learner’s needs in an ever-changing environment. I wish everyone luck for the announcement of the winners at the end of the month.”

This year has seen OCN’s best ever entry response since the awards were introduced five years ago, explained Martin Flynn, Chief Executive of OCN NI: “Judging was a little more complex this year due to the sheer volume and quality of nominations but we are very happy to reveal the shortlist for the 2023 Learning Endeavour Awards.

“The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect the best of Northern Ireland and are shining examples of what hard work and determination can achieve. We can’t wait to reward those who have been highly commended and the winners at our in person event next month.”

Winners will be announced at the OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards ceremony on 26th June at the Titanic, Belfast.

Published in