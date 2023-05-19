Morgan Sindall and Willmott Dixon continue to support The Talent Foundry’s annual bike ride as Premier Partners

Morgan Sindall and Willmott Dixon, the UK’s leading construction companies, have announced their continued partnership with The Department for Education (DfE) and social mobility charity, The Talent Foundry (TTF), as Premier Partners for the charity’s annual bike ride.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Willmott Dixon team has supported the event, and the second consecutive year for Morgan Sindall.

This September (22nd – 24th), a group of cyclists will ride 178 miles in 3 days, from Vienna to Budapest, to raise money to level the playing field and open doors of opportunity for thousands of young people in underserved communities across the UK. The cyclists will follow the Danube River to Slovakia, passing through picturesque farmlands and small villages, before reaching the limestone landscape of the Geresce Mountains and descending into the pearl of the Danube, Budapest.

The Talent Foundry is an education social mobility charity that works with some of the most underserved schools in the country, helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve their full potential. The annual bike ride is one of the charity’s most significant fundraising events, with participants cycling for several days to raise money and awareness for the cause.

Both companies’ partnership with The Talent Foundry reflects their commitment to strengthening the communities in which they operate by providing jobs and training opportunities to disadvantaged young people. This aligns with The Talent Foundry’s mission to empower young people and provide them with the opportunities they need to succeed.

Dave Wood, Framework Director at Morgan Sindall and participant in the bike ride, said:

“We’re thrilled to be supporting The Talent Foundry for the second year, and the Morgan Sindall team is busy physically training, mentally preparing, and raising money for the upcoming cycle challenge from Vienna to Budapest. The work the Talent Foundry do is vitally important to drive social mobility for young people, it’s an objective that aligns to our own Responsible Business strategy as we all work to create positive outcomes from our work in the built environment.”

Scott Corey, Strategic Accounts & Services Director at Willmott Dixon, and participant in the bike ride, said:

“The work of The Talent Foundry (TTF) to drive social mobility among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds is fantastic. By nurturing what they are good and talented at, then supporting them with employment opportunities, TTF makes a huge difference in helping young people get the best possible start towards reaching their full potential in life. That’s why Willmott Dixon is delighted to support its annual cycling event for the fourth year running, which provides an important opportunity to highlight and fund TTF’s valuable work within our communities.”

The Department for Education has also been a long-standing supporter of The Talent Foundry.

Philip Slater, Head of Cost Strategy and Claims, and participant in the bike ride, said:

“The Talent Foundry has had close links with the construction supply chain since its origins during the Building Schools for the Future programme. It is important to support it now more than ever because it provides opportunities for young people who may not have access to the networks, role models or guidance they need to achieve their aspirations. It also helps employers to harness untapped talent and build a diverse workforce. By working with construction companies, The Talent Foundry inspires students to explore the different roles and pathways available in the construction industry.”

Jenni Anderson, Acting Chief Executive at The Talent Foundry, said:

“Our annual cycle challenge gets better every year, and all because we have the great support of partners like Morgan Sindall and Willmott Dixon. Together we will be tackling a new route across Europe to raise funds to help young people to think big about their futures. We are grateful for their support and commitment to levelling the playing field of opportunity for talented young people.”

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with participants taking in some of the most stunning landscapes in Europe.

For more information about The Talent Foundry and its annual bike ride, please visit www.talentfoundry.org.uk and to register to join: https://www.talentfoundry.org.uk/news/story.php?id=join-our-2023-cycle-challenge-1270

