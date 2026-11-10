Moulton College students named finalists for prestigious national awards

Four Moulton College students have been named finalists in this year’s Land-based & Environment Learner (LBEL) Awards, recognising their achievements across veterinary nursing, floristry and arboriculture.

Veterinary Nursing students Kayleigh Bush and Faith Rudkin-Wilson, Floristry student Charlotte James, and Arboriculture student Loki Plummer were nominated by lecturers at the Northamptonshire-based college for their outstanding performance and commitment to their studies.

The LBEL Awards are a partnership between Lantra, one of the leading awarding bodies for land-based industries, and Landex, the representative body for land-based colleges and universities. Now in their fourth year, the awards celebrate outstanding learners across further education, higher education and apprenticeships, highlighting the achievements of those studying and training in the land-based, environmental and animal care industries.

This year’s ceremony takes place on Thursday 3rd December at the National Conference Centre in Solihull, West Midlands. Bringing together finalists from across England and Northern Ireland, the awards are being hosted by former Emmerdale actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher, who appears on ITV’s Fletcher’s Family Farm.

Polly Greco, Head of Faculty – Land-based and Equine at Moulton College, says:

“We are incredibly proud of all four students, who have excelled on their respective veterinary nursing, floristry and arboriculture courses.

“Each has shown real commitment to developing their skills, combining hard work with a passion for their chosen course and profession. These nominations are a well-deserved recognition of their achievements and the progress they have each made.”

Daisy Antcliffe, Head of Faculty – Animal Welfare & Management at Moulton College, adds:

“Reaching the final is an achievement in itself, and we are delighted that their efforts are being recognised at these prestigious awards. We wish them all the very best of luck and cannot wait to celebrate their success.”

Moulton College provides further education and apprenticeships in the land-based sector, as well as equine, animal care, sport and construction. Its courses combine classroom learning with practical skills development and valuable work experience, which enables students to transition into future employment, including in vital land-based careers.

Established in 1921, Moulton College specialises in the key strategic sectors of the region; agriculture, business, animal welfare, food and nutrition, construction, equine, public services, sport and supported learning study programmes. Students at the College are able to study from Entry Level right through to degree level.