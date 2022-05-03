MP Dan Jarvis visits recruitment event at Barnsley College

Barnsley College welcomed Dan Jarvis MP as it hosted Barnsley Chronicle’s #MyFuture recruitment event.

The event was held at Barnsley College’s Sports Village at the Honeywell Campus and aimed to give job seekers the chance to learn more about local opportunities on offer. A wide range of exhibitors were on hand to discuss current vacancies, skills and requirements and provide guidance on how to complete a successful job application.

The #MyFuture recruitment event organisers at Barnsley Chronicle teamed up with the Barnsley 2030 campaign and brought together some of the borough’s leading employers. Over 25 companies exhibited including Berneslai Homes, Barnsley Facilities services, Aldi, Hesley Group and Masonite.

As well as the opportunity for exhibitors to meet potential new recruits, the day was also a valuable networking exercise, offering them the chance to speak to other businesses and organisations and find out how they could work together more closely in the future.

The event was attended by Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, and he spoke about the importance of apprenticeships and creating new work opportunities within the borough. He went on to discuss how the lockdown has been difficult for businesses and the local community and how essential events like #MyFuture are a fantastic opportunity to bring employers, training providers and colleges together.

Andrew Harrod, Editor at Barnsley Chronicle, said:

“We were really pleased with the response to this event from the local community. We had more than 130 people pre-register to attend and lots more just turned up on the day – so we were very happy with the number of attendees who came to investigate the training and job opportunities that were on offer from the wide selection of organisations and companies who were part of this inaugural event. As a result, we hope to stage another #MyFuture later in the year.

“Barnsley College proved to be an excellent venue as it gave students a chance to look at quite a few options all in one place. We hope #MyFuture will have helped match lots of job seekers with employers and that everyone involved thought it was an event well worth attending.”

Louise Mather, HR Manager at Barnsley College, added:

“The event was a great success and we spoke with a range of people interested in new opportunities. It has been a great way to network with other local companies looking at hiring or consider taking on an apprentice.”

For more information about apprenticeships and courses available to study at Barnsley College, visit: www.barnsley.ac.uk

