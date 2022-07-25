MP visits Carlisle centre helping people back in to work

A local MP has praised a Carlisle training centre which is helping people to find work.

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle, visited PHX Training’s site at Victoria Place to see how the training provider was helping local people to learn new skills, gain qualifications and get back in to work.

The MP met with Managing Director Briony Fawcett, founder Dan Scott and tutor Jordan Hilton, along with some current learners. The centre offers access to computers, internet and printers, as well as teaching people basic IT skills and providing support on applying for a job, such as CV writing or interview preparation.

While Carlisle’s unemployment rate has practically returned back to pre-pandemic levels and outperforms the rest of the North West, government figures show over 12,000 people in Cumbria have no academic or vocational qualifications such as English and maths qualifications. PHX Training’s courses are aimed to help people receive their first qualifications from basic functional skills which can help them find work or improve their quality of life.

Additionally, the centre works alongside the Edge partnership of Cumbrian colleges and training providers to provide Skills Support for the Workforce, helping local SMEs to retrain employees to improve skills or provide support for companies going through restructures.

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle, said: “It was a pleasure to visit the PHX training centre in Carlisle to meet students and staff and to see first-hand the support on offer to help job seekers gain the basic qualifications to make them more employable, and the help available to get people back in to work and reskilled for new jobs.

“Education and skills provision is a key part of the levelling up agenda and I was delighted to see this in action.”

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director of PHX Training, said: “We were happy to give John a tour around our training centre which has helped hundreds of people complete qualifications and find work.

“In addition to back to work support, we also offer people across Cumbria and Lancashire access to basic skills such using computers and email, through to completing maths and English qualifications which can help with their daily lives.”

In addition to employment support, the centre also provides careers advice, as well as a range of qualifications including functional Maths and English, as well training for jobs in specific sectors, such as hospitality, health and social care, customer service and retail.

PHX Training has centres in Blackpool, Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe and Preston to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

In addition to support with the Government’s Restart scheme, PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.

It also supports local businesses in Lancashire to upskill its staff in courses including team leading, health and safety or business administration.

Published in