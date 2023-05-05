MPs to examine Government’s review of RSHE in schools

Evidence Session– RSHE Review

Wednesday 10 May at 14.30, Grimond Room, Portcullis House- Watch live on Parliamentlive.tv

The Women and Equalities Committee will hold an evidence session to examine the teaching of Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) in schools, following the Government’s recent announcement that it is reviewing the RSHE curriculum.

Since September 2020, relationships and health education has been compulsory in all schools and sex education compulsory for all pupils in secondary education. In March 2023, the Government announced it would bring forward a review of RSHE statutory guidance.

MPs will hear views from campaign groups, academics specialising in sexual health and health equality, and organisations specialising in education and sex education, on the current approach to RSHE and how the review should be carried out.

Witnesses

From 2:30:

Tanya Carter, Spokesperson, Safe Schools Alliance UK

Lucy Marsh, Communications and PR Officer, Family Education Trust

Lottie Moore, Head of Biology Matters, Policy Exchange

From approximately 3.30pm:

Jonathan Baggaley, Chief Executive, PSHE Association

Lucy Emmerson, Chief Executive, Sex Education Forum

Dr Sophie King-Hill, Senior Fellow, Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham

