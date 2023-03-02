Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Muslim charity breaks disability stigma in Bosnia

Finley March 2, 2023
Muslim Aid is breaking cultural stigmas around disability in Bosnia in schools by working with them to increase accessibility for disabled students to allow them to reach their full potential. The team held an advocacy event for children with disabilities to provide awareness for teachers, parents and students.

Kenan,10, is from the town of Kalesija. He has cerebral palsy and is dependant on his mother who is his primary caretaker at home and school because his school does not have enough resources to attend to his needs. His parents and teacher are able to see his potential as an artist but lack the resources to invest in giving him the accessibility tools to work around his disability.

His teacher gave him a desk to himself and stacked three chairs for them to be the appropriate height for him to take notes. While this was the best she could do, the experience remained socially isolating and physically uncomfortable for Kenan.

Muslim Aid intervened by providing Kenan with a customised movable chair and bench were made for Kenan. The chair and table were donated to the school and staff members were given accessibility training to raise awareness on navigating disability.

“Society should be a community of different but equal citizens. This can only be accomplished if people with disabilities can fulfil their potential. By raising awareness in local communities we are helping them to achieve their dreams”, said Ines Melez, Muslim Aid’s Bosnia Education Project Officer. 

Published in Education, Social impact
Finley

