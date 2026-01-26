New City College art student sees designs come to life with prestigious mural commission at Canary Wharf law firm

A talented New City College art student who studied at the Tower Hamlets Campus, has seen her work transformed into a striking large-scale mural after being selected for a prestigious commission by international law firm, Clifford Chance.

The winning artwork, Garden of Earthly Delights, is a vibrant collage which has been converted onto Perspex and is now on show at the company’s offices in Canary Wharf – very close to the Poplar High Street campus.

The mural is based on original designs by student Tsz Yin Shek, who studied Art and Design. Her bold and imaginative work caught the attention of Clifford Chance’s Community Outreach and Art Committee, working with Restaurant Associates, who were so impressed that they chose it as the centrepiece of their latest commissioned artwork.

Tsz Yin, along with staff from the college, including Deputy Principal Jorge Castillo-Rodriguez, and Creative Industries Senior Curriculum Manager, Denise Clendenning, attended an unveiling of the mural at Clifford Chance.

This artwork is the fourth commission delivered in collaboration with New City College’s Art and Design department, continuing a successful creative partnership between the law firm and the college.

The mural brings Tsz Yin’s distinctive designs to life on an impressive scale, showcasing her ability to combine colour, texture and layered imagery in a way that is both contemporary and eye-catching.

Tsz Yin says her time at New City College has helped her build confidence in her ideas. Born in Hong Kong, she moved to the UK and enrolled at the Tower Hamlets Campus in 2022. She began her studies on a GCSE English and Maths programme alongside Level 2 Art, achieving Distinctions before progressing to the Level 3 Art and Design course.

After successfully completing the Level 3 with Distinction, Distinction, Merit grades, she is now studying Design at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Speaking about the ongoing collaboration, Clifford Chance said they were delighted to continue supporting art students at their neighbouring college, highlighting the strength of the partnership and the high standard of work produced by New City College students.

The commission is another example of how New City College courses connect students with industry, offering opportunities to work on live projects, build professional portfolios and gain invaluable experience while still studying.

NCC Art and Design courses give students the chance to experiment across traditional, digital and 3D design. They also get to exhibit in shows, enter national competitions and take on commissions. As well as Clifford Chance, students have collaborated with the Royal Ballet and the Saatchi Gallery.