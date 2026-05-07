New Commission to Investigate why Education is Failing Boys

The Centre for Policy Research on Men and Boys (CPRMB) has launched a Commission on Boys’ Education to find out why boys are falling behind at all levels of education and how to ensure they thrive. The commissioners are drawn from education, academia and organisations championing men and boys and will operate under the leadership of Peter Hyman, political strategist, writer and former headteacher. Peter has been a senior advisor to Sir Tony Blair and Sir Keir Starmer and co-founder of two schools and the education charity Voice21, of which he remains a trustee.

Peter says,

“Having spent the last year listening to more than 1000 young people across the country, I am in no doubt that there’s something happening in society around boys and men – their identity, their sense of purpose, their growing anxiety about where and how they fit in.

“Evidence from academic research and educational outcomes indicates that boys, on average, are underperforming, relative to girls, in key areas such as literacy, and higher education attainment. But more than that, many boys and men report feeling unhappy, angry, or just lost.

“So rather than leave such a vital societal issue to panic-filled headlines, media punditry or quack remedies, we are setting up a Commission to conduct a focused, time-limited inquiry into how the education system can be reformed to better meet the specific educational and developmental needs of boys.”

The commission will take evidence from educators, practitioners, parents, students, and other stakeholders to try to find out what’s going wrong and to identify ways to improve the situation. It will look at what’s already been published on the subject and examine the data coming out of educational institutions at all levels. It will also set in train original research.

Peter says,

“We will look at ‘education’ in its widest sense. Not just exam success, though that matters, but how boys grow up with the confidence and tools to flourish as successful men, fathers, brothers, sons, friends and work colleagues.”

The commission will explore the education system from early years to further and higher education and propose the solutions necessary to ensure it really delivers for boys. It will be a commission that will actively seek to generate public debate and get as many perspectives as possible nationally and internationally.

The Commission will seek to understand the root causes of these disparities and develop actionable recommendations for government, policy makers, the education system, boys and their parents.

The Commissioners: