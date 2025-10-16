New Principal for the Isle of Wight College

Isle of Wight College Appoints New Principal and CEO NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

The Governing Body of the Isle of Wight College is delighted to announce the appointment of Fidelma Washington as its new Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Fidelma, currently the Deputy Principal and Deputy CEO, will succeed the current Principal, Ros Parker.

The appointment follows a rigorous selection process and marks a major milestone for the College, ensuring leadership continuity built upon deep institutional knowledge. Fidelma has dedicated 21 years of service to the Isle of Wight College, during which she has held a variety of senior roles, contributing significantly to its operational stability, strategic development, and commitment to the Island community.

Upon her appointment, Fidelma expressed her dedication to the College’s future:

“I am honoured to become Principal and CEO. After 21 years at the College, I am committed to maintaining high standards, supporting our students, and ensuring we continue to provide the skills and training that benefit the Island’s economy.”

Ros Parker, current Principal, commented that:

“Fidelma’s appointment presents a wonderful opportunity for the College and its future. Her dedication and understanding of the Island’s needs will guide the College into its next successful chapter.”

Sara Weech, Chair of the Governing Body, highlighted the stability and experience Fidelma brings to the post.

“Fidelma’s long service and proven leadership ensure a smooth transition. The Governors are delighted to appoint such an experienced leader from within our team, supporting the College’s continued growth.” Fidelma will assume her new post following a managed handover period with Ros.

ImageFidelma Washington (left) Sara Weech Chair the Governing Board (right)