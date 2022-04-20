St Mary’s short-listed for AMCIS Independent School award

St Mary’s School, Cambridge, has been short-listed in the 2022 AMCIS IMPACT Awards(Admissions, Marketing and Communications in Independent Schools) for impactful work implemented over the past year, which has made a real difference to the school and its community.

The awards recognise the most outstanding institutions in the independent sector and seek to celebrate the work of admissions, marketing and communications within member schools. St Mary’s has been short-listed in the ‘Admissions Initiative IMPACT Award’ category.

St Mary’s award submission focused on its Agent Zone website – a one-stop portal that makes the experience of matching St Mary’s with its prospective international families a positive and mutually beneficial experience for everyone. Streamlining how the school works with and supports its international agents, the Agent Zone proactively offers key agent information in one easy-to-navigate section of the St Mary’s website. The zone also helps to improve the customer experience for agents and the applicant families they support.

Jeanette Ariano, Head of Admissions and Marketing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be short-listed for an AMCIS IMPACT Award. Our Agent Zone initiative has been very well received with our international agents and we have successfully streamlined our international admissions process for all involved. We are very proud to receive this recognition from the AMCIS and look forward to the ceremony in May.”

The school will find out if it is an overall winner in a special awards ceremony hosted by Paralympic gold medallist, Danny Crates. The event will take place at the AMCIS Annual Conference Dinner at the Cotswold Water Park, on Monday 9th May 2022.

AMCIS has been serving the independent schools sector for over 25 years and has over 500 member schools across the United Kingdom.

