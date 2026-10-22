Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy Celebrates Sustainable Fashion Week 2026

The Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy at Pryce Jones proudly took part in Sustainable Fashion Week, joining the UK-wide celebration of sustainable fashion, textile heritage, and creative reuse. As part of the Newtown Sustainable Fashion Week Hub, the academy worked alongside Textile Junkies, local makers, and community partners to deliver a week of inspiring hands-on workshops for both the public and full-time Level 3 Sustainable Fashion and Design students.

Throughout the week, participants explored a wide range of sustainable fashion practices, from eco-printing and visible mending to upcycling and innovative pattern cutting. The workshops encouraged people of all ages and abilities to rethink their relationship with clothing and textiles while developing new creative skills.

A highlight of the week was the support of Severn Hospice, Newtown, which provided donated jumpers, jeans and duvet covers for workshop activities. These pre-loved textiles became the foundation for a range of upcycling projects, including needle-felted jumpers, reconstructed denim garments and experimental fashion pieces. By transforming unwanted materials into something new, participants gained a deeper understanding of the environmental benefits of repair, reuse and creative redesign.

The programme featured eco-printing workshops using natural plant materials, fashion upcycling sessions that challenged traditional garment construction, and creative stitching workshops inspired by the Japanese art of Sashiko, promoting visible mending as a sustainable alternative to discarding damaged clothing.

The week concluded with a special workshop delivered by Dyfi Flax and Flower. Guests Elin Crowley, local textile printer, and Christine, the project’s spinner, introduced participants to the journey of flax from plant to fibre. Through engaging presentations and hands-on demonstrations, visitors learned how flax is processed and spun into linen, while exploring the many products that can be created from the crop. The workshop highlighted an important principle of sustainable textile production: every part of the flax plant can be used, with virtually nothing going to waste.

The event successfully brought together students, industry professionals, makers and members of the local community to share knowledge, celebrate traditional craft techniques and explore innovative approaches to sustainable fashion. By combining practical making with discussions around circular fashion and responsible production, Sustainable Fashion Week showcased how creativity can play a vital role in building a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

For the students of Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy, the week provided valuable opportunities to develop practical skills, engage with professionals and experience first-hand how sustainable fashion practices can be integrated into contemporary design. The academy looks forward to continuing these conversations and building on the success of Sustainable Fashion Week in future projects and community collaborations.

For those inspired by Sustainable Fashion Week and interested in developing their creative skills further, the Newtown Fashion & Textiles Academy at Pryce Jones offers a range of full-time and part-time fashion and textile courses designed to support learners at all stages of their creative journey.

Whether you are looking to build a career in the fashion industry, develop specialist textile skills, or simply explore a passion for sustainable design, there are opportunities to learn in a professional and supportive environment. It’s not too late to apply, and prospective students are encouraged to visit the college website for full course information, entry requirements, and application details.