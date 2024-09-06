No caving in for these students!

Students have faced their fears and pushed their skills to the limit during some incredible residential trips.

The Protective Services students, from Barking & Dagenham College, got to take part in a number of activities, all designed to demonstrate the skills they have been learning over the past year.

Students on their first year of the Level 3 Protective Services course travelled to Wales for a week-long adventure. The itinerary included a two-day hike, climbing, abseiling and even caving. The activities were carefully thought out to ensure the students were able to put their navigation skills, fitness and resilience to the ultimate test!

While second year students went on an adventurous three-day water expedition on the River Wye, designed to emphasise the importance of teamwork, trust and effective communication in overcoming challenges. During their stay the students focused on refining their canoeing skills, facing their fears by navigating through rapids, sharp bends and other river obstacles.

Both trips not only provided thrilling experiences but also offered students the chance to enjoy breathtaking landscapes and unique challenges that cannot be replicated in a classroom.

As you would expect, these trips require extensive preparation and resources. To help finance their adventure, students hosted a Bingo Night Fundraiser for family and friends. Putting their event management and organisational skills into practice, they successfully raised £570 to go towards the trips.

Melissa Wairama, a Level 3 second-year Protective Services student, said: “These residentials are not just for the units in our course. The trip exposes me to new environments and opportunities that I wouldn’t have seen or done before. The canoeing trip was amazing; I had to rely on and trust my partner to work through challenges like rapids and sharp bends. If we didn’t communicate, we would capsize.”

Sam Hebden, another second-year student, added: “We had to work as a whole group to make sure we all travelled together, and no one was left behind. We even had to rescue others who capsized. The trip made me see that there are other career opportunities available to me. I’m seriously considering becoming a canoe instructor. I was really good at helping and instructing others, and my tutor Gwen encouraged me to pursue a career as an outdoor activity instructor.”

Gwen Edwards, Barking & Dagenham College’s Interim Sport & Protective Services Curriculum Manager said: “These immersive experiences provide the students with invaluable opportunities to apply their learning in real-world scenarios, building resilience, teamwork and leadership skills. It was a resounding success, offering unforgettable experiences and valuable life lessons that will benefit the students in their future careers and personal lives.”