Highlights of the Coleg Cymraeg at the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod, 2022

An exclusive performance of an original song by Kizzy Crawford and the Coleg’s ambassadors to celebrate our tenth anniversary

Annual lecture at Y Babell Lên on the life and work of the late Dr Meredydd Evans by Professor Geraint H. Jenkins

Merêd Award and Eilir Hedd Morgan Memorial Award winners announced

‘Ten Years and Counting’: a panel conversation to reminisce about the Coleg’s first decade and to ask the question – what next?

Launch of a strategic partnership between the Coleg Cymraeg and Qualifications Wales.

According to the Chief Executive of the Coleg Cymraeg, Dr Ioan Matthews:

“The last year has been an important and busy one for the Coleg as we celebrate our tenth anniversary. We are extremely excited to be returning to the Eisteddfod this year to continue the celebrations and I would like to encourage everyone – school pupils, learners in further education colleges, students, parents or friends of the Coleg to call into our stand during the week.

“Everyone will be warmly welcomed, and a feast of events will be held on a daily basis. There will be something for everybody, and of course there will be special attention to the tenth anniversary.”

Various events will be held daily between 30 July and 6 August on the Coleg Cymraeg (M01) stand, including some highlights:

THE COLEG CYMRAEG’S ANNUAL LECTURE, Tuesday, 2 August, 10:00am

One of the Coleg Cymraeg’s traditions at the Eisteddfod is the annual lecture at Y Babell Lên. This year Professor Geraint H. Jenkins will deliver a lecture on the life and work of the late Dr Meredydd Evans.

‘WHAT IS HISTORY? ‘ Tuesday, 2 August, 12:15pm

We will welcome more Welsh historians to the Coleg’s stand in the afternoon when Dr Elin Jones will chair a discussion panel, ‘What is History?’ to discuss Dr Gethin Matthews, Dr Meilyr Powell and Dr Marion Löffler’s new e-Book.

‘TEN YEARS AND COUNTING DISCUSSION PANEL’, Tuesday, 2 August, 14:00

A discussion panel, ‘Ten Years and Counting’, will be an opportunity for some of the key players who have been part of the Coleg’s journey to reminisce about some of the challenges and highlights along the way. Meri Huws, a member of the Coleg Cymraeg Directors’ Board will chair the event and the panel members will be Menna Machreth, a campaigner for the establishment of the Coleg Cymraeg; Gwerfyl Roberts who was instrumental in developing Welsh and bilingual education in Nursing; Iestyn Davies, former Chief Executive of Colegau Cymru who is now Pro Vice-Chancellor with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, and Annell Dyfri, Welsh Language Officer at Cardiff University Students’ Union, who is an alumnus and ambassador for the Coleg.

EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE BY KIZZY CRAWFORD AND COLEG CYMRAEG’S AMBASSADORS, ’10’, Wednesday, 3 August, 16:00

One of the week’s main highlights will be an exclusive live performance by the famous singer who grew up in Aberaeron and Merthyr, Kizzy Crawford, and the Coleg’s ambassadors. To mark the tenth anniversary, Kizzy and a crew of talented ambassadors were commissioned to compose and write a special song, ’10’, with an accompanying music video.

The words were composed and jointly written by Swansea University undergraduate and postgraduate ambassador Alpha Evans. Elen Jones, an ambassador from Swansea University contributes her voice, and Tesni Hughes, an ambassador from Ysgol David Hughes, Anglesey, contributes vocally and instrumentally on the track. Celyn Jones-Hughes, an ambassador who studies Medicine at Cardiff University is responsible for the creative dance. The live performance and video will be a musical and visual treat for everyone.

Kizzy said,

“It has been an honour to be part of this project to celebrate the Coleg Cymraeg’s 10th birthday. Welsh-medium education is so important to me personally and so it is a privilege to have the opportunity to compose and convey this message in an original musical piece alongside talented students.”

ANNOUNCEMENT OF MERED AWARD AND EILIR HEDD MORGAN MEMORIAL AWARD WINNERS Wednesday, 3 August, 16:00

As part of a reception to celebrate the Coleg’s first decade, the Coleg will announce the winners of the 2022 Merêd Award and the Eilir Hedd Morgan Memorial Award 2022. The Merêd Award recognises a student’s contribution to Welsh life and culture within a university, and the Eilir Hedd Morgan Memorial Award recognises the initiative of research among the sciences and contribution to the teaching of the sciences through the medium of Welsh in a higher education institution.

LAUNCH OF A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE COLEG CYMRAEG AND QUALIFICATIONS WALES, Thursday, 4 August 14:00

The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Qualifications Wales are committed to working together to co-ordinate Welsh and bilingual provision and qualifications. Come along to find out more about the strategic partnership that will be launched on the field.

In addition to these highlights daily events will be held throughout the week on the Coleg Cymraeg’s stand including scientific and creative workshops, art sessions, a healthcare activity and a Policing activity. There will also be live performances by Sorela, Mei Gwynedd, Cwtch, Tesni Hughes, Glain Rhys, Gwilym Bowen Rees, Mari Mathias, SWS, Displacement, Morgan Elwy, Reis Pudding, and Bwncath. The whole programme of events can be seen here.

Published in