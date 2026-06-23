NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates Law Award Winners for Outstanding Achievement

NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to congratulate this year’s recipients of the prestigious Law Award for Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Jennifer Melly Law. The 2026 award winners, Sali Watkins and Flynn McGinley, were presented with their certificates and trophies during a special celebration held at the Jennifer Melly Law offices in Neath.

Both Sali and Flynn were part of the College’s GATE (Gifted and Talented Excellence) programme, which supports high-achieving learners in reaching their full academic potential. Their success reflects not only their dedication to A Level Law but also their broader contributions to enrichment opportunities within the subject.

Flynn is studying Law at Warwick University, after achieving an A* in his A Level Law examination. He hopes to sit the Bar and pursue a career as a barrister.

Sali is studying Psychology at Cardiff University, having achieved an A in her A Level Law examination. She is considering undertaking a law conversion course upon completing her degree.

The Law Award has been supported by Jennifer Melly Law since 2012, marking a long-standing partnership between the respected local firm and NPTC Group of Colleges. With more than 25 years of experience in supporting clients with a wide range of legal services, the firm has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals. Each year, two outstanding students are recognised through this award and invited to attend the presentation ceremony at the firm’s Neath office. As part of their achievement, recipients are also offered valuable work-experience placements, providing unique insight into the legal profession.

Sali and Flynn have been recognised not only for their academic excellence in A Level Law, but also for their active involvement in the Bar Mock Trial Competition, which takes place annually at Cardiff Crown Court. In 2024, NPTC Group of Colleges achieved an impressive second place, thanks in part to the exceptional performances of students such as Sali and Flynn acting as barristers.

Speaking about the continued partnership, Law lecturers at NPTC Group of Colleges said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Jennifer Melly Law for their ongoing support of our A Level Law students. Their commitment to hosting the awards and celebrating student success is greatly appreciated. We also recognise the additional value provided through the offer of work experience, which enables students to gain meaningful insight into the legal profession.”

NPTC Group of Colleges wishes Sali and Flynn every success in their future endeavours and looks forward to celebrating their continued achievements.