NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates Nomination at Prestigious Beacon Awards

NPTC Group of Colleges joined further education leaders from across the UK in Westminster this week for the Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards, where the institution was recognised as a finalist in the highly competitive ‘Effective Use of Digital Technology’ category, sponsored by Jisc.

The Beacon Awards celebrate the very best and most innovative practice in UK further education. Managed by the AoC and run through the AoC Charitable Trust, the programme highlights how colleges transform lives, strengthen communities, and contribute to educational skills policy and economic and social development.

This year, NPTC Group of Colleges was nominated alongside Activate Learning and Cardiff and Vale College for the strategic, inclusive and people‑centred use of digital design to remove barriers and empower learners. Activate Learning was named the overall winner.

AI‑Enhanced Academic Skills Recognised Nationally

NPTC Group of Colleges was shortlisted for its pioneering Advancing Academic Skills Programme, a project led by the Library Services team. The initiative supports Sixth Form Academy learners in developing the academic and digital literacy skills required for the Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales and A Level studies.

Through structured workshops, students explore academic conduct, ethical use of AI, research skills, referencing, and digital content creation. Learners use everyday tools such as Canva, Copilot and mobile devices to produce podcasts, infographics and presentations, helping digital confidence become part of their everyday study experience.

More than 750 students and 30 staff take part in the programme every year. It now forms an integral part of NPTC Group of Colleges’ long‑term planning for digital transformation, inclusion and learner success.

Jo Mather, Head of Library Services, said:

“What matters most about our approach is that it normalises advanced digital skills for every learner. By placing AI tools, podcasting and immersive technologies at the heart of academic skills development, we’re showing that digital confidence grows best when it’s woven into everyday study, not bolted on at the edges. This is how we make innovation accessible, inclusive and genuinely transformative for all students.”

Celebrating Excellence Across the Sector

Paul McKean, Jisc’s Director of FE and Skills and a member of this year’s judging panel, praised the calibre of entries:

“These finalists show exactly what happens when digital innovation is guided by purpose, inclusion and great pedagogy. Each college has taken technology beyond the tool itself, using it to remove barriers, raise aspirations and create learning experiences that genuinely change lives. Their work sets a powerful example for the whole sector.”

Across the awards, nine UK colleges were recognised as Beacon Award winners for 2025/26, celebrating achievements ranging from innovative AI tutors to transformative adult learning hubs.

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, said:

“Every year, I am blown away by the standard of the Beacon Award entries. They are a tribute to the scale of innovation and expertise in further education colleges across the UK, and the impact they have in their regions.”

NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to stand among the UK’s leaders in digital education and continues to champion inclusive, high‑quality learning experiences for all students.

Pic Caption from Left: Head of Library Services Jo Mather, Library Advisor Ceri Anderson and Vice Principal: Academic Tessa Jennings at the Beacon Awards in Westminster