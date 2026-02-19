NSCG Showcases Sporting Leadership at Regional AoC Sport Event

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) recently hosted the third Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport Leadership Event, welcoming more than 100 student sports leaders from across the Midlands for a day of training, development and practical sporting activity.

Hosted at Newcastle College, the event marked the second experience of the year within the AoC Sport Student Leadership Programme, a national initiative designed to equip young people with the skills, experience and confidence to engage fellow students in sport and physical activity.

The programme brings together a network of student “ambassadors”, each tasked with increasing participation and reducing inactivity among different groups within their college communities.

Ambassadors specialise in a number of key areas. This Girl Can Ambassadors focus on creating inclusive, supportive opportunities for women and girls to take part in sport, with an emphasis on fun, engagement and confidence-building.

Inclusion Ambassadors work to engage harder-to-reach learners, including students from diverse ethnic backgrounds, those with special educational needs and disabilities and others who may face barriers to participation.

Meanwhile, Wellbeing Ambassadors promote the physical and mental health benefits of sport and exercise, helping learners understand the positive impact activity can have on overall wellbeing.

Specialist ECFA Football and Rugby Ambassadors also play a role in developing their respective sports, encouraging participation while building their own leadership and coaching skills.

NSCG has two ambassadors representing each category and the conference provided an opportunity for student leaders from other colleges to connect, collaborate and learn from one another, as well as from industry professionals.

Throughout the morning, delegates explored the FA’s ‘Plan – Do – Review’ model, a framework used to effectively prepare, deliver and evaluate sports sessions.

Learners were also involved in a series of breakout workshops, covering topics such as inclusivity in sport, increasing female participation through initiatives like This Girl Can, sustainability in physical activity, and the role sport plays in supporting mental and physical wellbeing.

Students then moved to the College’s outdoor facilities to take part in hands-on practical sessions, delivered in partnership with the Football Association (FA) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU). These activities allowed delegates to apply their leadership skills in real sporting environments.

Learners participating in the programme work towards an accredited leadership award through the Leadership Skills Foundation and gain valuable experience across areas including coaching, officiating and event management, helping to build the skills needed for future careers within the sports industry.

Todd Bailey Curriculum Manager for Sport and Public Services at NSCG, said:

“NSCG is incredibly proud to play a leading role in developing student sports ambassadors and supporting them as they grow into the next generation of leaders. It was a pleasure to host this year’s AoC Sport Leadership Event which provided a fantastic platform to showcase our facilities, share best practice and celebrate the positive impact sport can have on young people.”

Sam Strickson, Partnerships and Programmes Development Officer, from Association of Colleges said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to NSCG for once again hosting our Student Leadership Programme event. Colleges are true hubs within their communities, and it’s been fantastic to showcase the outstanding facilities and opportunities available to students. To see so many young people stepping forward to make a difference is truly inspiring.”