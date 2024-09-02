OCN NI Centre Learning Grant for SERC Newcastle Campus

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has secured an Open College Network NI (OCN NI) Centre Learning Grant of £3,000, to help support adult returners to education at its Newcastle Campus.

The OCN NI Centre Learning Grants Programme is designed to encourage innovation, enhance learning experiences, and facilitate progression for learners. By supporting innovative approaches and initiatives, OCN strives to create a conducive environment where learners can thrive and achieve their full potential.

Paul Walsh, Head of Learner Welfare at SERC said, “We are delighted to have secured this funding, which will be used to develop the facilities for adult returners at our Newcastle Campus and build on what has already been achieved through the Murlough Care Project.”

He added, “Returning to education can be quite stressful, especially for anyone who did not have a particularly good experience at school. Adult returners need extra support to help them achieve their ambitions, and our student relaxation area is part of a wider programme of student welfare support at the College.”

He continued, “Adult students will be able to relax, reflect and rejuvenate their minds and bodies in a specially designed room dedicated to their well-being. The room will be equipped with various resources including comfortable seating, weighted anxiety blankets, calming music, mindfulness and meditation activities. It is about empowering students to overcome their struggles and to achieve their full potential.”

The Murlough CARE Project by SERC is a pioneering programme that provides tailored support and extensive engagement to communities to help economically inactive adults return to education. The programme starts with the OCN Level 2 Restart course.

The team responded to community needs by changing course times to match school pick-up and drop-off times, secured funding for a crèche for parents to use while studying and engaged extensively with individuals, and facilitated the Citizen’s Advice Bureau to be based on the campus so that adults could visit the College and picture themselves studying there.

Enrolments have been increasing annually, and after completing the course, over 99% of adult returners have gone on to further study or work. In 2022, Murlough CARE Project by SERC was awarded the Beacon Award for Widening Participation to Education.

