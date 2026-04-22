Waltham Forest College Announces Appointment of New Principal, Building on a Legacy of Outstanding Success

Waltham Forest College is delighted to announce the appointment of Jane Button, currently Principal of Southwark College, part of NCG, as its new Principal and Chief Executive, marking an exciting new chapter for the College as it builds on a period of exceptional achievement and transformation.

Jane Button brings over 25 years of experience in post-16 education, with a leadership career spanning sixth form colleges, further education colleges, adult education services, and an employer-led National College. Most recently, as Principal of Southwark College, part of NCG, she has made a significant impact, driving improvements in learner achievement and strengthening the overall quality of provision.

Jane Button joins at a time when Waltham Forest College is widely recognised as one of London’s leading further education institutions, following a period of exceptional achievement and transformation.

Jane Button said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as Principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College. It is a privilege to take the lead of such an important anchor institution, which has been guided with great integrity and commitment under the leadership of Janet Gardner.

While I will be very sad to leave the college where I currently serve as Principal, I am deeply honoured by the opportunity to serve the staff, students and communities of Waltham Forest College. I look forward to working together to continue to uphold the values, aspirations and future success of this inspirational college”.

The appointment follows the planned retirement of Janet Gardner, OBE in August 2026, after six years of inspirational leadership. Since joining the College in 2020, Janet has led a remarkable turnaround, taking the institution from financial intervention to an Ofsted “Outstanding” rating and sector-leading financial health.

Under her leadership, the College has strengthened its role as a cornerstone of opportunity, delivering outstanding outcomes for students, deepening employer partnerships, and contributing significant economic value to the region.

Speaking on the transition, Janet Gardner, OBE said:

“Waltham Forest College is a truly special place, and I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved. I am delighted on Jane’s appointment and I am confident that her leadership will not only take the College forward, but also contribute to the continued success and reputation of the further education sector.”

Paul Butler, Chair of Governors, welcomed the appointment:

“This is an inspiring new chapter for the College. Building on the outstanding leadership of Janet, we are thrilled to welcome a new Principal and CEO who embodies our vision and dedication to excellence. With the College in a position of great strength, we are confident this leadership will champion innovation, sustain our momentum, and create lasting impact for our community.”

He added:

“We remain focused on our mission to deliver outstanding education and skills that enable individuals, businesses, and our local economy to thrive”.

With a clear strategic vision, outstanding teaching and learning, and a deep commitment to its community, Waltham Forest College is poised to continue its upward trajectory, empowering the next generation of learners and shaping the future workforce of London and beyond.