Only EFMD-accredited MBA in Hungary achieves re-accreditation

EFMD, the world-renowned accreditation body for business education, has renewed Corvinus University of Budapest’s Executive MBA programme for the maximum period of five years.

This is the only MBA programme in Hungary with EFMD accreditation, and the only English-taught EMBA in Hungary accredited by both EFMD and AMBA.

In the peer review report, the programme’s focus on individualised experiential learning and leadership development was identified as an area of excellence, distinguishing it as a key programme strength and clear benefit for students. The Personal Leadership Development Journey, a two-year process in which each participant works in small peer groups on critical leadership competencies to increase self-awareness and their positive impact on people, teams, and organisations, supported by executive coaches and mentors, was again recognised as a defining strength of the programme.

“Thanks to the reaccreditation, we have moved closer to our goal of making Corvinus a regional business education reference point. This certification is an important step for Corvinus on the path to jointly achieving the world’s three most prestigious international business school accreditations, known as the Triple Crown, by obtaining the EQUIS accreditation alongside AACSB and AMBA. This recognition reflects to every student, faculty member, and everyone interested in our university that Corvinus’ educational quality and international connections are outstanding”, says Bruno van Pottelsberghe, Rector of Corvinus University of Budapest.

“I am especially proud of how the faculty and leaders participating in the programme forge into a trust-based and supportive learning community not only during the studies but also as members of the alumni community. The emphasis on leading through disruptive change, the regional business knowledge, the flexible international experience provided by the various expertise tracks at our dual degree partner university, and the personalised leadership development process are all areas of the curriculum that I believe are particularly important in the learning journey of the students”, says Andrea Toarniczky, programme director.

The EMBA is a dual degree programme, in partnership with MSM – Maastricht University. It is offered at a newly opened, modern, and environmentally conscious campus in Budapest, equipped with high-standard facilities and advanced IT infrastructure. Designed for seasoned business professionals with at least five years’ experience, teaching takes place over one intensive weekend each month, along with two weeks at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.



The student population for the EMBA has become increasingly diverse in recent years, with 43% of the class being international in 2024, indicative of the high-quality international learning experience for both students and faculty.