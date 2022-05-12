OPEN STUDY COLLEGE CELEBRATES LEARNING AT WORK WEEK 2022 WITH LAUNCH OF NEW WORKPLACE TRAINING COURSES 

To coincide with Learning at Work Week (16th – 22nd May 2022), leading distance learning provider Open Study College has announced the launch of its B2B (business-to-business) arm, supporting businesses to upskill and retrain their workforce in an affordable and flexible way.

Open Study College’s B2B solution offers more than 700 knowledge-based courses and accredited qualifications available across a variety of subjects – including 50 courses and qualifications to help people working in health and social care, over 40 opportunities in childcare and education from the likes of NCFE CACHE and TQUK and more than 31 health and fitness courses.

Businesses also benefit from a bespoke pricing and payment structure, with corporate discounts to organisations both in the private and public sector of any size that are looking to invest in the professional development of their teams.

Learning at Work Week (LAWW) is an annual event, which encourages businesses to foster a learning culture by promoting the importance of learning and development (L&D) in the workplace.

Samantha Rutter, CEO at Open Study College:

“We feel a lot of synergy with LAWW; just as this awareness week encourages employees to learn something new and to expand their skill sets, our ethos is to make education accessible to all – which is why we’re helping businesses across the UK and beyond achieve this in a realistic way with an emphasis on having zero impact on productivity.

“While we know this may seem a time consuming and daunting task for employers to implement, distance learning offers complete flexibility to staff, taking ‘location’ out of studying. Employees can study from wherever they like, whether that’s at home or on the train during their commute into work.”

Open Study College offers tailored solutions for businesses and can process individual or multiple enrolments and prides itself on a minimal set-up time being able to provide employees with online access to their course materials within 24-48 hours. Full tutor support is provided to all students with the added option for progress reports to be produced should you wish to track your team’s development

Having already supported a number of businesses through its L&D programme, OSC has already secured a number of positive endorsements.

Anna, an HR Advisor from Boyce Care, said:

“OSC offers a wide range of courses in all sectors which will suit any business, no matter the size. They offer a great tool to upskill your current and new staff and their e-learning platform is easy to manage and accessible 24/7. Students are looked after by their tutors as well as the support team. We get an assigned account manager to answer all our questions as they arise. Communication and support is there when you need it! I would definitely recommend OSC as part of your employee benefits program and internal development plan for employees.”

OSC learner, Sue, who studied CACHE Level 2 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools, said:

“There was a teaching assistant role opening up within the school but I needed a CACHE qualification in order to be considered – there was only five months to do it! I enrolled with OSC and was able to complete the course and the required 100 placement hours within the required time. I was offered the job! I’ve now moved onto Level 3 purely for my own personal growth.”

To find out more, visit www.openstudycollege.com/corporate

Published in