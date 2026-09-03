Outstanding Opportunity for Future Success with T Levels at Cadbury Sixth Form College

New students enrolling for T Levels at Cadbury Sixth Form College have an outstanding opportunity to step directly into industry after the Class of 2026 achieved a near-perfect 99% pass rate.

Millions have been invested into specialist T Level facilities at the College’s Young Professionals Academy, so that Cadbury is fast becoming the most popular choice for T Level students – one of today’s most dynamic post-16 options – with an industry-ready health ward, design block and specialist digital suite.

Dedicated officers are able to secure the right placements for learners – tailored specifically to the needs of T Level students and their chosen career paths – which can ultimately lead straight to employment offers in the case of this year’s Health students.

Industry Experience

Our T Level team’s powerful partnerships with employers in priority sectors mean that Cadbury students get to apply their skills in real-world environments, while building valuable industry experience and strong connections.

T Level Media students capture matchday action shown on BBC Midlands Today, and boost online engagement by creating social media content and producing promotional videos for Midlands Hurricanes RLFC through an exciting club partnership.

Moundsley Hall Care Village staff act as mentors, providing structured guidance that enables T Level Health students to feel part of the care team.

A two-day work experience opportunity at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium, led by sports broadcaster, stadium announcer and live event presenter Lara Davies, gave learners a powerful look at the fast-paced world of live sport and media with one of our prestigious partner organisations.

Business Management & Administration T Level students worked at Lloyds Banking Group’s Birmingham headquarters

An equivalent to three A Levels, and a strong alternative to apprenticeships and BTECs, each T Level at Cadbury includes an industry placement of at least 45 days giving students hands-on workplace experience, valuable knowledge and the motivation, confidence and excitement about the career paths ahead of them.

With a focus on real-world learning, students spend 80% of their time in the classroom and 20% on a meaningful industry placement, working alongside professionals to apply their skills in a real business setting.

T Level courses are ideal for students looking for a practical and career-focused alternative to A Levels, offering a recognised qualification that is valued by universities and employers alike. Whether progressing into skilled employment, higher apprenticeships, or degree-level study, T Levels provide a strong foundation for future success.

Subjects include Health; Business Management & Administration; Education & Childcare; Media, Broadcast & Production; Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction; Digital Software Development; Laboratory Sciences; Legal Services; and Marketing.

Alumni Success

Mervely recently had the privilege of attending his first event at the House of Lords through the Generating Genius programme. Working with PDT Partners and National Grid to gain industry experience, Mervely is developing his technical knowledge, and learning from professionals in the field. He studied T Level Digital Production, Design and Development at Cadbury and is now a Software Engineering student at The Manchester Metropolitan University.

Isabelle achieved Distinction in Education & Early Years T Level and is now employed at Hawksley Primary School where she will complete her Train to Teach with BDMAT.

CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“Our students have achieved strong results by developing the academic and technical skills that will prepare them for their next steps. Academic, technical and vocational education has a vital role to play in developing the skilled workforce needed in priority sectors in the West Midlands, and our students are a great example of what can be achieved when they have the right opportunities and support. We are so proud of the achievements of all of our students and excited to see what they go on to do.”

At Cadbury Sixth Form College, we celebrate ambition in every student. T Levels offer a flexible, high-value route into higher education or the workplace, and we’ll support you to succeed, whichever path you choose.