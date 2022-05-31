Over 140 Fife College students receive scholarships to support studies

147 Fife College students have received a Russell Trust scholarship to help progress their studies.

The scholarship awards, which range from £50 to £300, will support students to buy equipment and resources to help them progress in their studies, giving them some much-needed help and recognition for their hard work and commitment.

The awards were presented in person by Cecilia Russell and Alice Croal from the Russell Trust to a number of this year’s recipients at a special event held at the College’s Carnegie Conference Centre.

The annual scholarship from the Russell Trust is one of the largest scholarship funds offered through Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, donating £15,000 each year.

It is also the longest-running of all scholarships at the College, awarding over 1,000 students since it was set up back in 1999.

One of this year’s scholarship recipients, Nicola Brown from Kirkcaldy, plans to use her award to purchase a new laptop.

Nicola, studying HNC Administration and Information Technology, said:

“I am sincerely grateful to have been awarded the Russell Trust Scholarship. I was thrilled to learn of my award and I am deeply appreciative of the support. I plan on spending the money on a new laptop so I am not sharing one with my daughter.”

Nicola, who was inspired to return to education after her daughter became the first person in their family to go to University, added:

“I haven’t been in education for 22 years but now I am fully committed to achieving my HNC so I can progress further at work.

“After being made redundant seven years ago from a retail role, I decided to change my career to administration and managed to get a role within Fife Council but have been unable to progress due to having no administration qualification.

“I had the determination to secure my role without a qualification though, so now I’m determined to achieve the HNC to help me progress further.”

Another scholarship winner was Professional Cookery student Jordan Gunn. Jordan, from Buckhaven, said:

“I am beyond grateful for this award, I couldn’t be prouder of myself for being able to achieve this amazing opportunity. This money will be going towards more resources that will benefit my studies at college and help me pursue a career in the cookery business.”

The Russell Trust was set up in the memory of Patrick Russell who died in action during World War II – through this, the former Tullis Russell paper company, which was based in Glenrothes, has supported a large number of local charities and educational institutions over the years.

Cecilia Russell, Trustee of the Russell Trust, said:

“The Russell Trust is delighted to be able to offer these scholarship awards to the students of Fife College. We heartedly congratulate all the students who have been awarded scholarships this year.

“Promoting higher education for the young people of Fife was of great importance to Sir David Russell, founder of the Russell Trust. Over 70 years after the Trust’s founding it is fantastic to see this value still carried through by the Russell Trust Scholarship.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“It was fantastic to see the smiling faces of our Russell Trust Scholarship winners this year in person at our scholarship presentation.

“For over 20 years now The Russell Trust has been supporting our students and we are extremely grateful to them for their generous support.

“Hearing the stories from our students, like Nicola and Jordan, and knowing how much of a boost their scholarship awards have given them, is heart-warming. Well done to all of our scholarship winning students.”

Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, is one of the largest college scholarship programmes in Scotland, awarding thousands of pounds each year to support students, develop opportunities, open doors, and transform lives.

For further details about scholarships at Fife College visit the Adam Smith Scholarships page on the Fife College website or email [email protected].

