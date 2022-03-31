Part time and postgraduate students in England invited to sign up to Student Finance England mailing lists

The Student Loans Company (SLC) is asking part-time and postgraduate students in England to start planning their student finance for next academic year.

The student finance application service for part-time and postgraduate students will open in the summer, but students can sign up now to the Student Finance England (SFE) part-time and postgraduate mailing lists to receive an email when the services are live.

SLC advises students to apply as early as possible for their student finance, even if they don’t have a confirmed place on their course. This helps to ensure that their funding is in place at the start of term.

Part-time students in England can apply for funding to pay their tuition fees and some students may also be able to apply for a Maintenance Loan to help with their living costs. Postgraduate students can apply for either Postgraduate Master’s Loan or a Postgraduate Doctoral Loan to help them with their course fees and living costs.

Chris Larmer, SLC Executive Director, Operations said:

“SLC is committed to enabling opportunity through access to higher and further education, and we want to support as many students as possible to apply for student finance early, to ensure they have their funding in place at term start.

“By signing up to the mailing lists part-time and postgraduate students can be assured that they won’t miss the application window opening.”

To help students stay up to date with the latest student finance news and information, SLC top tips include:

Sign up to the part-time and postgraduate mailing lists to be one of the first to know when the application services open.

