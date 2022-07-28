Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Photography Student Poppy Entered Into National RBA Award

The Henley College July 28, 2022
0 Comments

We are proud to announce Poppy’s photography has been selected for a regional award and has been entered into the national RBA Awards.

The RBA Star Students competition is judged by the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) and encourages aspiring young artists who are identified and entered into the competition by The Arts Society’s local Societies.

Poppy’s work will be shown at the RBA Annual Exhibition next Spring in the Mall Gallery and she will be given the title RBA Star Student and sent a certificate. The Arts Society Prize will then be awarded for an exceptional piece of work.

Marilyn Sturgeon, who chose Poppy’s image, is the Young Arts Representative for The Arts Society Henley and commented, 

“We select one piece from each of The Henley College, The Piggott School and Shiplake College. Our winners will be presented with a certificate by Lady Camoys at our AGM on 9th November and receive a small cash prize regardless of whether the work is selected for the national award. This year the AGM will be at The Kenton. It’s the first year photography has been included.”

Delighted Poppy Sullivan, 18, who couldn’t quite believe her achievement, lives in Slough and formerly attended Churchmead School.

Why did you choose to come to The Henley College?

I wanted to come to Henley college to study photography because when I came to the open day and looked around the photography department I was inspired by the work that had been produced by other students and was impressed by the facilities.

What are your plans are for the future?

My plans for the future are to continue studying Photography at Manchester Metropolitan.

Huge congratulations Poppy!

By Maria Clarke

The Henley College

