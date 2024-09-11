Positive start to student life thanks to induction support

@BordersCollege recently hosted a series of Quiet Introduction and Supported Enrolment sessions to allow new students to get to know the college in a quiet and calm environment.

The sessions offer help to new, and some returning students, who may need additional support enrolling and transitioning into college. They also benefit those who are feeling nervous about coming into the campus.

84 students attended, a 100% increase on the previous year. The sessions included tours of the college, answering student questions, resolving enrolment issues, funding support, highlighting additional learning, and wellbeing support.

Students met with the Student Officers from the Students’ Association, and the Student Support team offered guidance.

Quiet Introduction and Supported Enrolment took place at the Galashiels and Newtown St Boswells campuses and was run during the summer months when the College was quieter than normal. Drop-in sessions were available, which meant people could turn up at a time a time that suited them, and one-to-one support was also on offer.

Students who took part were positive about their experiences, with 85% of people saying they felt more confident about coming to college. 100% felt that their needs had been met, and 83% of attendees left the sessions aware of the support available to them as Borders College students.

The focused support proved to be a rewarding experience for the students, with comments including:

“As soon as I entered, I felt welcome, and I got help with stuff I didn’t even know I needed.”

“Speaking to Learning Support made me feel better about coming to college as they discussed the help I can get, and they were just really friendly.”

“Because my enrolment and bursary are now sorted, I don’t need to worry about that when college starts.”

Hilary Broatch, Borders College Equalities, Diversity and Inclusion Officer, said:

“There is no doubt that the start of term can be a daunting experience for some, and we are constantly reflecting on how we can improve the student experience and the support we can offer. The sessions have been so worthwhile in helping students get a positive start to their college experience. It’s been really rewarding to see them get the help they need and leave the sessions less nervous and more reassured.”

Prior to the event, communications were shared through social media, partner agencies, and through school links. This process gave students the option to contact the college at any time to learn more. Moving forward, the college will continue to look at ways to offer follow up support with those who may need this after their visit.

If you require more information on Quiet Introduction and Supported Enrolment, please contact Hilary Broatch at [email protected]

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.