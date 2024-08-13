Post GCSE Options for Young People at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is reminding students awaiting GCSE results of the options available and the process for securing a place at the College for post 16 courses. Further Education (FE), Traineeship NI and Apprenticeship enrolments are on Thursday 22 August, 9am-5pm and Friday 23 August, 9am-3pm at Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.

For students who have applied for a course at SERC, please visit the College’s website for how to enrol. If you haven’t yet applied, explore the options available online or come in and chat with our careers team.

Heather McKee, Deputy Principal, Student Support Services says

“For those looking for the right path after GCSEs, SERC delivers Further Education courses across a wide variety of subjects – from art and design to travel and tourism, beauty therapy to barbering, computing to childcare, sport to professional chef, hospitality to engineering – and includes vocational training and essential skills. You can also pursue a Traineeship or earn while you learn on an Apprenticeship.”

She adds,

“Deciding on the next step after leaving school can be a daunting and anxious time for young people and their parents. It is important for both to find out about all the courses and learning opportunities available in advance of results, so they are prepared to make informed choices relatively quickly.”

If you’re looking for guidance on your next steps, SERC’s impartial and award-winning careers advisors are here to help you. For an appointment prior to enrolment days, email [email protected] indicating which campus you would like to attend. The careers team will also be available at SERC’s campuses on a drop-in, first come-first served basis on 22 August and 23 August following GCSE results for Further Education, Traineeship NI and Apprenticeship enrolment.

SERC Apprentice Aston Doyle (19), from Dundonald highlights how SERC was the right choice for him: “The Level 2 Traineeship NI in Plumbing gave me all the foundation skills I needed to progress to a Level 3 Apprenticeship NI in Plumbing. I am employed by GS Plumbing & Heating and work four days a week and then I am in SERC one day each week. I will start the fourth – and final year – of my Apprenticeship this September.

“I would recommend both the Traineeship and the Apprenticeship routes as you are gaining the necessary experience, and you are learning all the time. When you are in the workplace, you come upon all kinds of problems and have to find solutions there and then. It is easier to learn about solving the problems when you have that hands-on experience.”

It’s not too late to choose your path to the career you want, with qualifications in a range of subjects. Applications are still open, and places are still available on some courses, dependent on campus and level of study.