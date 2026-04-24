Coleshill young engineer wins Apprentice of the Year at ‘Metal Oscars’

An aspiring engineer from Warwickshire has been crowned as the Confederation of British Mealforming’s Apprentice of the Year last night.

Sertec Group’s Jack Neal beat off competition from tens of apprentices from across the country to win the main title, impressing judges with his attitude, willingness to learn and impact on the shopfloor.

Held in front of the 150 people at the ICC in Birmingham, guests heard how the continuous improvement engineer delivered impressive technical contributions on a ‘gantry crane’ project and ‘Through the Factory’ showcase.

There was also success for his employer, with Sertec Group being named “Employee Engagement’ winner.

The leading automotive tier one supplier has strengthened retention rates, delivering over 2200 upskilling courses and raising nearly £30,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Speaking at the awards, President of the CBM Steve Morley praised the quality of the next generation of metalformers coming through.

“It is great to see so much new talent coming through the ranks and being drawn to pursuing a career in this demanding but ultimately rewarding career.

“Jack has already delivered massive tangible benefits to the Sertec Group, and it was brilliant seeing the impact the other finalists have had with their respective employers. It makes you realise how important it is to fight for current metalforming manufacturers, so the apprentices now can turn into the leaders of the future.”

William King, which specialises in high-tensile steel, aluminium, light gauge processing, electrical steels and niche metal coatings, was the overall winner on the evening, beating off competition from more than 50 businesses to win the ‘Company of the Year’.

The West Bromwich-based company showed its commitment to decarbonisation through investment in on-site solar electricity, making maximum use of its roofing envelope to power its activities through renewable green energy.

This approach applies the principles of the ‘art of thrival’ championed by main award sponsor Crowe UK and led to its second title in the ‘Energy Efficiency of the Year’ category.

The final honour went to Tecomet, who secured the HSE Initiative Award. Based in Sheffield, the manufacturer of medical devices, orthopaedics and aerospace components stood out for connecting with their people in a real and caring way – both at work and at home.

Through strong links to local support services and the delivery of an annual Safety Day, the firm has brought safety to life, reinforcing trust, care and responsibility across their workforce.

“The last twelve months have been full of challenges for our members and the metal sector in general, yet despite economic volatility, we have seen some fantastic growth stories and real tales of innovation and a commitment to sustainable manufacturing,” commented Geraldine Bolton, CEO of the Confederation of British Metalforming.

“Energy is one of the biggest issues facing our businesses and our Company of the Year has tackled this head on through a clear plan, strong investment and making the most of solar power.

“William King is providing a blueprint for tackling rising energy costs and, importantly, doing it in a way that supports its expansion and maintains its profitability.”

She concluded:

“Tonight was a fantastic celebration of the UK metalforming sector, bringing together companies from all over the country and representing manufacturers operating in more than 20 different markets.”

The Confederation of British Metalforming represents the interests of more than 200 UK manufacturers, employing 75,000 people involved in fasteners, forgings, pressings, cold rolled and sheet-metal products.

Its Awards were kindly sponsored by Armstrong Bell, Compton Group, Crowe UK, Greenfields Energy Group and Sertec Group.