Leading UK training provider launches major new initiative to support under-pressure childcare sector

The Childcare Company’s biggest evolution in years comes as providers face staffing shortages, rising costs and capacity challenges

A specialist early years training provider has launched a major new support initiative for childcare providers, as growing demand and workforce shortages continue to place pressure on the sector.

The Childcare Company, part of Impact Futures Group, has announced the launch of a new Early Years Community Safety Initiative as part of its biggest brand evolution in years, alongside an expanded apprenticeship and training offer designed to support nurseries in developing their workforce and delivering quality provision.

The move comes as the rollout of extended government-funded childcare across England continues to reshape the sector, increasing access for families but placing significant pressure on delivery. Recent policy changes, extending age eligibility and increasing funded hours, are helping more parents return to work while easing financial pressure on families. However, training provider The Childcare Company says this expansion is placing increasing strain on delivery, with workforce capacity failing to keep pace with demand.

The number of registered childminders has halved over the past decade, while nurseries continue to face ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified staff. Against this backdrop, The Childcare Company’s evolution reflects a growing need for more comprehensive workforce support across the sector, as expectations around quality, safeguarding and professional development continue to rise.

As part of its latest evolution, The Childcare Company has strengthened its position as a leading workforce and training partner, supporting employers not only through apprenticeships and qualifications, but through a broader package of support designed to address recruitment, retention and workforce development challenges.

This includes access to apprenticeship levy funding through employer partnerships, helping providers unlock unused training funds, alongside a free recruitment support service designed to reduce the time, cost and complexity of hiring. Working with over 700 employers and more than 4,500 learners across England, The Childcare Company is helping employers fill critical roles faster and more efficiently.

Currently, The Childcare Company is supporting recruitment across 51 vacancies within 40 employers, placing hundreds of candidates into roles through Level 2 to Level 5 training programmes aligned with the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework and evolving government guidance.

Alongside its expanded workforce offer, the organisation has partnered with sister company First Response First Aid (FRFA) to launch the Early Years Community Safety Initiative, extending its impact beyond the nursery and into the home.

The initiative will deliver free, accessible ‘Choking in Infants: Prevention and Emergency Response’ training to parents and carers through partner nurseries, with initial rollout including in-person and virtual sessions across Hopscotch Nurseries, Aspire Day Nursery and Family First. The programme is expected to reach around 170 parents and carers, equipping families with practical, life-saving skills such as choking response, CPR and managing common childhood emergencies.

Designed as a scalable national programme, the initiative also includes a charitable element supporting organisations such as Great Ormond Street Hospital, while contributing measurable social value through community education and engagement.

Gareth Reichers, Director of Growth and Partnerships at Impact Futures Group, parent organisation of The Childcare Company, said:

“The expansion of funded childcare is a hugely positive step forward, both for children and for working families. But it is also placing significant pressure on providers, who are being asked to deliver more, often while managing ongoing workforce and cost challenges.

“There is a clear gap emerging between policy ambition and the operational reality on the ground. If the sector is going to meet this demand sustainably, it needs the right support in place, particularly when it comes to attracting, training and retaining skilled professionals.

“This evolution of The Childcare Company is a direct response to that challenge. It is about going beyond training to provide a more complete support system for employers, from workforce development and recruitment through to safeguarding and community engagement.

“Ultimately, this is about helping providers deliver high-quality care and education in a way that is sustainable, scalable and aligned with where the sector is heading.”

The move reflects a broader shift across the sector, with training providers playing an increasingly important role in supporting workforce resilience, quality standards and long-term sustainability.

As demand continues to grow and expectations increase, collaboration across the sector will be essential to ensure that early years provision remains accessible, high-quality and fit for the future.