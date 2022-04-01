Solihull College & University Centre and Stratford-upon-Avon College announce new Principal

Solihull College & University Centre and Stratford-upon-Avon College are delighted to announce Dr Rebecca Gater as their new Principal.

Currently Vice Principal for Curriculum & Quality at the College, Rebecca will take the helm from September 2022, following the retirement of Acting Principal, Lindsey Stewart.

The position became vacant following the short illness and sudden death of John Callaghan in October 2021. John left a legacy not only at the College but within the wider region and across the FE sector.

Rebecca first joined the College in 2016 as Assistant Principal and became Vice Principal for Curriculum & Quality in 2019. She has since made a tremendous impact on the College, organising and implementing a range of innovative development and research programmes, and leading on the first Ofsted inspection as a merged college.

Commenting on her appointment, Rebecca says:

“This College is a special place, and it has made a huge impact on me personally and professionally in the six years that I have worked here. It is a place I have found myself in the midst of remarkable and talented people who are dedicated to their students, their departments, and their colleagues. I believe we have a truly wonderful team here. I look forward to leading the College from the solid foundations that John Callaghan laid, to its next chapter where we will aim for outstanding performance across all aspects of our organisation.”

In February 2022, Rebecca received her Doctorate in Education from Newman University and is currently undertaking the “Preparing for CEO” programme delivered by Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

Chair of Governors, Barbara Hughes, says:

“We are looking forward to maintaining the strong reputation, high quality and sound financial position of the College as Rebecca leads us to a new stage of excellence in all that we do. I want to thank Lindsey Stewart, Acting Principal, who has done a magnificent job in preparation for the handover.”

Staff and students look forward to welcoming Dr Rebecca Gater as Principal in September and, of course, wish Lindsey Stewart all the best for her retirement.

