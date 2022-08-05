Barnsley College presents new opportunity for Maths Graduates

@BarnsleyCollege presents new opportunity for Maths Graduates

Applications are now open for those with a Degree in Mathematics to join Barnsley College’s GCSE teaching staff and gain their Level 6 Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).

This is a rare full-time opportunity in the teaching sphere to gain hands-on experience at an Ofsted rated Outstanding College, whilst completing the next step in education at no cost to the individual.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to enhance students’ experiences and support the development and achievement of GCSE Mathematics across the student body.

The PGCE will be studied part-time across two years and will be fully-funded by the College, with the continuation of employment in the teaching role guaranteed after completion, subject to probationary and other reviews.

Alongside their studies, graduates will be able to demonstrate their passion, commitment, and drive, to plan and implement teaching, learning and assessment methods that will encourage change in the knowledge, skills, behaviours, and attitudes of College students.

Rachel James, Assistant Principal for Teaching and Learning at Barnsley College, said: “These roles present an invaluable opportunity to graduates hoping to become teachers.

“This opening is a fantastic way to gain on-the-job experience whilst receiving support and training from an Outstanding College. Apply today, and don’t let a great opportunity pass you by.”

