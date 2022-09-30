Merrist Wood plays host to well attended civic evening event

Merrist Wood College welcomed HMLord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, Lady Elizabeth Toulson CBE DL and Mr Giles Verity D Las part of a specially designed civic event aimed at highlighting the important role Merrist Wood College plays within the local community on Thursday evening (29 September).

The Mayor of Guildford Borough Council, Councillor Dennis Booth, Cllr Shannon Saise-Marshall, Deputy Mayor of Runnymede Borough Council, and Angela Richardson MP, also attended.

Merrist Wood College is a 400-acre, multi-award-winning college based in Worplesdon in Surrey, that specialises in the land-based industries.

The college offers career pathways in Animal Management and Agriculture, Arboriculture and Countryside Management, Ecology, Equine Management, Foundation and Supported Studies, Horticulture and Landscaping, Public Services and Sports Therapy and Exercise Science.

Other special guests included Councillor Tim Oliver, Leader, Surrey County Council, Michael Couglin, Executive Director of Prosperity, Partnerships and Growth, Surrey County Council, along withrepresentatives from Holme Farm.

The room was decorated with flowers grown onsite at Merrist Wood College by students studying our Horticulture pathways.

Refreshments were served by students studying our Foundation and Supported Studies pathways.

Gary Headland, Chief Executive Officer at Activate Learning, said:

“It was an incredible evening at the beautiful Merrist Wood College, which we are proud to have as part of Activate Learning.

“We are very grateful to HM Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, for co-hosting the event with us so that we could meet with a wide range of local stakeholders and share our story.”

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, said:

“I came to the reception to represent The Surrey Lieutenancy. The Surrey Lieutenancy is active in many areas, in particular the combination of education and employment, amongst others.

“It strikes us that it is so important that students leave college with the right qualifications to walk into a job. I think it’s been very encouraging to meet people tonight including the leader of Surrey County Council, along with representatives from local businesses, a local theatre and Surrey Boroughs including Guildford, Runnymede and Woking, many of whom are involved in the local community.

“These events are so important and helpful to encourage people to meet face-to-face and talk to each other. You never know what’s going to happen as a result.”

The Mayor of Guildford Borough Council, Councillor Dennis Booth said:

“This event was a great opportunity to get people together to meet each other, which they wouldn’t otherwise do.

“It’s always a pleasure to come to Merrist Wood College, there’s always so much going on!

“It’s pleasant to be able to meet up with old friends and meet new friends who we could work with in the future.

“It was a great opportunity to meet people and introduce them to others because you realise that there’s a connection.”

Published in