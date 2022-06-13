NCL chef lecturer judges the best of the best at international competitions in Abu Dhabi

A chef lecturer from New College Lanarkshire was invited to judge at two major international culinary competitions in Abu Dhabi.

Ann Brown, who is known as the industry’s ‘Marzipan Queen’, joined the international jury at the recent Global Pastry Chefs Challenge and the Emirates Salon’s 25th Anniversary competition.

Having garnered a global reputation for her pastry work and food artistry during a career spanning three decades, Ann combines her teaching work at our Motherwell Campus with judging competitions across the UK and internationally.

She teaches HNC Professional Cookery/Patisserie at the college, in addition to delivering pastry units in other Hospitality and Culinary Arts courses.

Ann was the only female on the judging panel for the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, where teams consisting of one chef and one trainee chef were given eight hours to create six portions of a dessert for a fine dining restaurant, one cake and one showpiece using 60% chocolate, all with the theme ‘1001 Arabian Nights’.

Ann said: “It was a real honour to be invited to judge at such a prestigious event. The type of judging used in this event can be quite difficult, as the judges only have five minutes to judge each category. It’s crucial to stay ahead of the game as the competitors’ creations come thick and fast. Each judge will take a snapshot of every dessert and cake, and then taste them and jot down notes on the flavours, textures and presentation. Then we have to decide on a score, all within the five-minute time scale!”

The competition was won by a team from Singapore, with Italy taking runner-up and France claiming bronze.

At the Emirates Salon 25th Anniversary competition, Ann judged the live cake, showpieces and desserts categories. She explained: “Each competitor brings a basic cake which they have prepared at their place of work, and are given two hours to create a centrepiece and cover their cake with a choice of mediums. The judges ensure the competitors are producing their cakes at a professional level, and also taste the completed cakes.”

Jill Weatherill, Associate Dean for Divisional Development at New College Lanarkshire said:

“We are delighted that Ann has been recognised personally and professionally by her invitation to judge at these two prestigious international competitions. Ann has brought all her knowledge and experience as a judge back to New College Lanarkshire for the benefit of our students.

“Ann’s extensive national and international judging experience ensures that our students and staff have access to the newest trends and techniques used by patissiers and pastry chefs the world over.”

