New flexible university level courses for adults at The Sheffield College

The Sheffield College has been given the green light to offer flexible higher education qualifications next year as part of wider government funding changes.

The Department for Education has officially approved the delivery of flexible courses at UC Sheffield, the home of university level qualifications at the college.

From January 2027, eligible students will be able to study individual modules rather than committing to a full qualification.

For students, this means their studies can fit more easily around jobs, childcare and other commitments whilst still providing the option to build a full qualification.

The move places the college at the forefront of one of the biggest changes to higher education funding with the launch of the government’s Lifelong Learning Entitlement.

As a Lifelong Learning Entitlement Provider from January 2027, the college will offer flexible courses, known as HN Flex, in subjects such as construction, engineering, digital and leadership.

Tina Harrison, Assistant Principal for Higher Education, The Sheffield College, said:

“This is fantastic news for adult students across Sheffield and beyond who want to gain new skills for career progression, keep up with industry trends, retrain for a new sector or build a full qualification over time.

“This new modular approach means students can access university level learning in a way that works for their lives. Our early work with the Department for Education as part of a pilot has shown the difference flexible higher education can make. This official approval allows us to build on that success and expand opportunities further.”

HN Flex units are completed through a combination of classroom and independent study. Students only pay for the units they are studying, not the whole qualification up front.

The college has achieved a silver rating in the Teaching and Excellence Framework, awarded in 2023 for four years. Run by the Office for Students, the TEF focuses on teaching, learning and students achieving positive outcomes from their studies.

UC Sheffield provides higher technical qualifications as well as honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, and higher apprenticeships.

The Sheffield College, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, is a further and higher education college that provides academic, vocational, technical and professional qualifications.

Pictured: Rhiannon Wright, who graduated with a foundation degree in 2025, changed careers and trained in health and social care after working in retail. Photo credit: Joe Horner.